BERLIN — N.H. Fish and Game reported responding to four OHRV collisions over the July Fourth holiday weekend including one at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin.
A passenger on a rental utility terrain vehicle, Evelin Paniagua, 27, of Cumberland, R.I., suffered serious injuries on Sunday afternoon when the UTV crashed at the state park.
A Fish and Game release said Cesar Paniagua, 49, also of Cumberland, R.I. was traveling first in a party of three UTVs down the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park when he lost control and rolled the vehicle over into a ditch.
Cesar Paniagua told authorities he was rounding a corner on Brook Road when he struck a small washout on the far right side of the trail causing the roll-over. The UTV sustained extensive damage and seriously injured Evelin Paniagua who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Both occupants were wearing helmets.
Berlin EMS, Police and Fire departments responded to the scene as did a Fish and Game conservation officer.
Evelin Paniagua was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of her injuries.
Fish and Game determined that Cesar Paniagua was travelling over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash. He was subsequently issued a summons for excessive speed.
Earlier in the day, a 13-year old was injured in a UTV accident on the Dixie Brook Road in Dixville. Jamie Johnston, 38, of Nashua was operating a four-seater UTV with three youth passengers in Dixville.
Johnston was driving across a section of Dixie Brook Road at 12:30 p.m. as the last machine in a group of four when the UTV traveled over a bump that was abrupt and unexpected.
Johnston didn’t experience any loss of control from the bump and continued to operate on the trail until she was notified by her passengers that one of them had sustained a possible injury. She immediately pulled over and assessed the youth.
Johnston’s riding companions turned around after realizing they weren’t still part of their group and backtracked until they located them. The group rendered what aid they could and sent someone to make a phone call to 911, as no cell coverage was available where they were.
Once the call was received, Errol Rescue and Fire Department personnel were able to respond directly to where the UTV was with the injured youth.
Fish and Game conservation officers were patrolling on a UTV in the area and responded directly. The youth was transported by Errol Rescue to Errol Airport and there transferred to a DHART helicopter and flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The injuries sustained in this incident are believed to be associated with the abrupt bump that was unexpected by the young passenger. The injured youth was wearing a helmet and eye protection and was wearing seatbelt.
On Saturday, July 2, Fish and Game received a call at 6:40 p.m, reporting an ATV crash on the Kelsey Notch Trail in Columbia.
Davon Rackliff, 27, of Weare failed to navigate a corner on the trail, throwing him into the back of another ATV that had also missed the corner and was in a ditch.
Rackliff was wearing eye protection but not a helmet at the time of the crash. He sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Friends riding with Rackliff assisted him to another ATV and transported him to the closest road where a call was made to 911.
Colebrook Fire and Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS , and Fish and Game responded, and 45th Parallel transported Rackliff to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment.
Fish and Game determined that unreasonable speed was the leading cause for both ATVs failing to navigate the corner and Rackliff and the other operator were both ticketed for unreasonable speed.
A 14-year-old ATV operator was injured after going off of the trail and down an embankment near Stratford Bog in Stratford Saturday afternoon. The minor (who is a New Hampshire resident) was in a group of OHRVs traveling east from Stratford Bog.
While negotiating a downhill section of trail, the youth operator hit a large tree branch that was lying partly in the trail. Upon hitting the branch, the handlebars of the ATV jerked abruptly, causing the machine to go off of the trail and down over an embankment.
The operator was thrown from the ATV and sustained multiple injuries.
The ATV had gone far enough down the embankment that is was not easily visible from the trail. But the operator quickly crawled back up to the trail to signal help. Due to her effort, the operator was quickly encountered by other members of her riding party.
There was no cell phone coverage at the crash scene, so the operator was assisted into another OHRV and driven to Trailside Lodge in North Stratford. Once at the lodge, a call for help was placed on her behalf. Personnel from North Stratford Fire, Groveton EMS and Fish and Game responded to the lodge.
After an initial checkup by EMS providers, the operator was taken by Groveton Ambulance to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for further evaluation and treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Fish and Game said the young operator was an experienced rider who had taken an OHRV safety course. She was wearing good, well-fitted safety gear from head to toe, which authorities said probably saved her from more serious injuries.
Fish and Game reminds riders that when out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards and other trail users. State law requires that "in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.”
The officers also pointed to the importance for all occupants to use safety equipment when out recreating.
