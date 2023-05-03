SHELBURNE — Shelburne and Gorham fire departments were called to a reported leak at the Portland Pipeline Corp. pump house on Route 2 in Shelburne Last Wednesday.
Shelburne Fire Chief Randy Davis said that the alarm was noticed by the company at the Portland office.
“Valves were shut immediately, and Shelburne Fire was called as well as the (N.H.) Department of Environmental Services and all the other agencies that would need to be contacted: The pipeline company had a cleanup crew on site in 20 minutes.” said Davis. “The leak was determined not to be the main line but a connecting line that pumps oil into the building pumps to maintain pressure.
Gorham Fire Chief Phil Cloutier said that he heard the callout for the Shelburne Fire Department. He called Davis and asked if Gorham could be of assistance.
Cloutier said: “When I told Randy that we had a spill trailer with clean-up and absorbent materials, he asked us to respond. We did not have to use any of our equipment. The pipeline crew had more than enough for the situation. Oil was bubbling up through the ground when we got there. But did not get far."
Gorham was released after a half hour and Shelburne two hours later. “By that time the company had two excavators and a crew of men on site ready to begin the cleanup,” Cloutier said, that he had been told by one of the pipeline workers that about 500 gallons had been spilled and most of it stayed in the ground.
An email statement from Leithan Slade of the Portland Pipeline Corp. stated: “At approximately 5 p.m. ET yesterday, we responded to a change in pressure at a New Hampshire pump station of one of Portland Pipeline Corporation’s crude pipelines. The pipeline was not operating at the time. We immediately responded to the pump station to investigate. Unfortunately, a small amount of crude oil was observed on the surface in the immediate area of our pump station. Clean-up activities started immediately. Portland Pipeline Corporation’s top priority is ensuring the health and safety of people in our workplace and in the communities where we operate. The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified.”
The Portland-Montreal Pipeline extends for a total length of 236 miles, with 166 miles in the United States and approximately 40 miles in Vermont, 36 miles in New Hampshire and 90 in Maine.
The Portland-Montreal right-of-way contains two viable pipelines — one constructed in 1950 and currently idle the other was constructed in 1965 and currently is transporting conventional crude.
