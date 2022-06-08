COOS COUNTY— The filing period for the upcoming primary and general election ends at 5 p.m. Friday and it appears many candidates are waiting until the last days to file.
The N.H. Secretary of State’s page, as of Tuesday night, showed many elected positions with no candidates. The ballot will fill out as the deadline nears.
Locally, some new names have appeared and there has been some shifting of candidacies.
While Erin Hennessey’s decision not to run for re-election as District 1 State Senator initially created a scramble with multiple candidates announcing they would seek the seat. But Reps Troy Merner of Lancaster and Dennis Thompson of Stewartstown both withdrew on the Republican side and John Swan dropped out on the Democratic race. Filing Wednesday were Republican side, Carrie Gendreau of Littleton on the Republican ticket and Rep. Edith Tucker of Randolph on the Democratic ballot.
Redistricting put an end to the battle between Republican Joseph Kenney of Wakefield and Democrat Michael Cryans of Hanover for the District 1 Executive Council seat. The two had competed for the position five times with Kenney winning four of the elections. The town of Hanover is now in District 2 and Cryans has filed in that district. As of Tuesday night, the Secretary of State’s page had Kenney unopposed.
District 5, which is Berlin, elects two representatives. Making her first venture into politics is former Berlin Superintendent of Schools Corinne Cascadden running on the Democrat ballot with Henry Noel. No one had filed on the Republican side. Berlin is also part of the floterial District 7 with Carroll, Jefferson, and Whitefield. The Secretary of State’s page showed no candidates from either party had filed for district 7.
District 6, which encompasses Gorham, Randolph, and Shelburne, has two candidates for the Democratic nomination, incumbent William Hatch and Dan Farland, both of Gorham. No one had filed on the Republican ballot as of Tuesday night.
District 1 County Commissioner Paul Grenier (D-Berlin) had announced he was not running for another term after years in the position. Rep. Robert Theberge of Berlin has registered to run on the Republican ballot for county commissioner.
Sheriff Brian Valerino, Treasurer Suzanne Collins, Register of Deeds Leon Rideout, and Register of Probate Terri Peterson, all incumbent Republicans, have filed for re-election.
People running for state representative must file at the clerk’s office in their town/city of residence. Candidates for all other positions must filed with the Secretary of State’s office.
All candidates filing on the last day of the filing period (June 10), either with the Secretary of State’s Office or the town/city clerk’s office, must do so in-person by 5:00 p.m.
The State Primary Election will take place on September 13, followed by the State General Election on November 8.
