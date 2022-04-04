MILAN — The federal fiscal year 2022 spending bill includes $500,000 to continue restoring the Nansen Ski Jump.
Secured by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the money is targeted for repairing structural issues with the historic jump’s aging infrastructure. The Friends of Big Nansen Ski Jump, a committee of the Nansen Ski Jump, have been working for longer than five years to renovate the jump so it can be safely used for sanctioned jumping competitions.
Shaheen said she was able to earmark more than $62 million for New Hampshire projects, including the Nansen ski jump, in the bill that was signed into law two weeks ago.
The $500,000 dedicated to the Nansen Ski Club requires a one-on-one match, although the club has three years to raise the money.
“For decades, the Big Nansen Ski Jump has represented the historic collaboration between the Nansen Ski Club and the city of Berlin in elevating the rich Scandinavian skiing heritage of the region. Once the site of several Olympic Trials and the largest ski jump in the world, it’s now facing structure issues and aging infrastructure,” said Shaheen. “To ensure this beloved historical site can be enjoyed by generations of Granite Staters to come, I fought to deliver $500,000 for restoration and preservation efforts. I’m thrilled this funding from the omnibus package will soon reach the Nansen Ski Club, ensuring it remains a hub of pride and prestige for ski jumping — both regionally and nationally.”
The Friends were excited over the announcement but acknowledged it will be very tough for the volunteer group to raise the entire $500,000 required as a match.
"The Friends are very grateful for this support. We still have a steep climb to match these funds but it's another arrow in the quiver in our effort to restore this historic landmark and the sport of ski jumping to the region. A sport which Berlin was once famous for. It is very heartening that Sen. Shaheen also recognizes this,” said Friends Treasury Scott Halvorson and member Jay Poulin.
Last summer, the Friends were able to reprofile the landing hill on the jump with the help of a $250,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant as well funds and donations raised by the group. The state, which owns the site, contributed $35,000 as well. But among the work left to do is the re-enforcement of the steel tower structure to meet modern safety and design features, deflection system work and the construction of a new judges’ tower. The cost is expected to exceed $500,000.
Recognizing that renovating the Big Nansen Jump will be a longer and more expensive project than originally thought, the group last fall shifted its focus to getting two smaller jumps built.
The goal is to get ski jumping back into the area as a winter sport. Last year, the Friends built a 10-meter beginner jump and restored an abandoned 39-meter jumping hill using a $40,000 Northern Forest Outdoor Recreation grant and lots of volunteer labor.
The work allowed the Friends to host a ski jumping competition on the smaller jumps as part of the Nansen Winter Carnival, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. Three days later, the group hosted an NHIAA high school meet on the 39-meter jump. The Friends are working with the local school districts to create interest in a Berlin-Gorham school jumping team. Kennett High School Jumping Coach Chip Henry has been assisting in the effort.
At its March meeting, the Friends reviewed a list of immediate priorities that include bringing electricity and snowmaking to the site, creating pedestrian stairs and finishing work on the 39-meter jump.
