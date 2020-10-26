BERLIN — After six years as a state representative, Erin Hennessey feels she can be a better voice for the North Country as a state senator, where she would be one of 24 senators.
The Littleton Republican defeated incumbent Senator David Starr in the primary and is in a heavily contested race for the District 1 seat against Democrat State Representative Susan Ford of Eaton.
Hennessey said she has been able to work across party lines in the Legislature, estimating that 99 percent of the bills she has sponsored or co-sponsored, have been bipartisan. She said legislators have to approach the position with an open mind and learn and grow to represent their constituents.
Hennessey said she does not comment on national politics, which she finds very divisive. She said she has seen that people in New Hampshire do work well from both sides.
“And I really hope that we continue to do that because New Hampshire is an awesome place,” Hennessey said.
In the House, Hennessey served first on the Public Works and Highways Committee and now serves on the powerful Finance Committee. In addition, she was appointed to the legislative advisory committee to the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery, tasked with advising on the spending of $1.2 billion in federal funds awarded to the state for the pandemic. Hennessey said the advisory committee hasmade recommendations that have put approximately $400 million into small businesses including many in the North Country.
She said she received a lot of calls from sole proprietors who were not eligible for the Main Street funds because they did not have other employees.
Hennessey said she spoke to Gov. Chris Sununu and he came out with funding for sole proprietors. She said the federal funds were also given to health care providers to make sure people could get the health care they need.
With all of Coos County and 14 towns in Grafton County, state senate District 1 stretches from the Canadian border to Woodstock. Hennessey said one of the things she likes to do is go to various select board and even zoning and planning board meetings to get a feel for what’s going on in the individual towns and the challenges they are facing. She recently attended a Berlin city council meeting on Zoom and last week was at the Gorham select board meeting. If elected senator, she would continue that practice.
Hennessey said the two main issues she has heard during her travels are the need for broadband expansion and high property taxes, with school funding close third. She said her house in Littleton is considered to have good internet, but it fails when her two children are doing school work and she is working from home. There was some money dedicated for broadband in the GOFERR funding that Sununu distributed but Hennessey said the funding had to be expended and everything up and running by Dec. 31. She said broadband access is a national issue and is hopeful the next stimulus package will include funding to address that issue. But in case that does not happen, Hennessey said she is working on a plan with state Senator Jeb Bradley that would use a combination of state and local matching funds to expand high speed internet. Broadband, she stressed, is important to attract businesses and young workers to the state as well as for remote learning.
Hennessey said she is gathering information so that if elected, she can fight to put policies in place that will help local governments lower their property taxes. She opposes both an income and sales tax and supports the state’s recent reduction of business taxes to encourage businesses to move here. As an example, she pointed to the Canadian company, Deflex Composite, that is renting part of the former Car-Freshner plant from Bob Chapman and expanded its operation here in 2017.
“As long as we keep a tax structure in place to entice companies to move to New Hampshire, I think we’re going to see a lot more of that,” she said.
Hennessey said the region has to make sure it has the workforce needed to attract new companies and said she is working with White Mountains Community College President Charles Floyd to provide the specific classes and training needed.
She supported fully funding education stabilization and noted the schools got funding from the state CARES Act for COVID-19. She also pointed out that Sununu last week announced an additional $200 per student to cover COVID-19 related expenses. In the meantime, a commission is studying the school funding while the issue is again before the state Supreme Court.
Hennessey said she was successful in getting $4 million in the state budget to create a Student Loan Repayment Program that helps attract medical professionals to rural areas of the state by paying a portion of their student loan with a minimum three year commitment. She supported Medicaid expansion and favors allowing cross-border prescription drugs as a way to create competition to reduce prescription drug prices. Hennessey also supports net metering and is hopeful the legislature and Sununu can come up with a compromise bill that will allow municipalities to get on board. She has an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association.
Hennessey holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College and has worked as a CPA for almost 14 years.
