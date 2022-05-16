In advance of next year's Sestercentennial (250th year) celebration for the town of Dummer, a new history book is being created. This volume will cover the last 50 years as a sequel to the first Dummer history book published for the town's Bicentennial back in 1973. All citizens past and present who lived in Dummer between 1973 and present are welcome to be included in the book. Anyone interested in providing family updates for those years in Dummer is encouraged to write a few paragraphs and submit them by email to sos2210@hotmail.com or for more information, to contact Sue at (603) 449-2210. Photos are also welcome. The initial deadline for submissions to the book is June 30.

