DUMMER — Dummer residents on Tuesday voted to ban ATVs from town roads as residents around the Androscoggin Valley turned out for town meetings.
After a few minutes of discussion, Dummer residents voted 35-19 in favor of the warrant article to prohibit ATVs on town roads.
The select board took no position on the article, deciding to leave the issue up to voters.
At a public hearing last summer, many residents had complained that ATV riders were not considerate of residents with specific complaints about creating dust and trespassing on private property.
Some, however, pointed to the economic benefits of ATV tourism.
Dummer voters also approved language updating the town zoning ordinance regarding owner-occupied, short-term rentals and mandating a minimum building lot size as 5 acres.
The town also approved updating the zoning ordinance to define a primary legal residence as the place where the property owner resides for at least six months and a day per year.
Along with town meetings Tuesday, towns in the valley held elections for municipal offices.
Scores of positions were open, ranging from select board seats and cemetery trustees to zoning board and town moderator seats.
There were few contested seats, most candidates ran unopposed. Some positions had no candidates.
• In Shelburne, incumbent Lucy Evans won a three-way race for the select board. She received 51 votes compared to 14 votes for Kevin Daniels and eight votes for Matthew Hickey.
• In Randolph, Paul Jadis won the open seat on the select board by a 57-29 margin over Dewald Steinmann. Residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of amending the zoning ordinance to address tiny homes on wheels in the same manner as campers and recreational vehicles, 81-10.
• In Milan, Michael Vien won the contested seat on the planning board over incumbent Lincoln Robertson, 48-19. Robertson was re-elected to his seat on the zoning board. A second seat on the zoning board had no candidates. Peter Donovan ran unopposed for the Milan School Board.
• In Dummer, incumbent Selectman Christopher Holt won re-election over challenger Dennis Bachand, 66-20.
