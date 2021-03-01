BERLIN — The state Department of Transportation has rejected a request from the city and chamber of commerce to lower the speed limit on Route 110 between Jericho Mountain State Park and Dalton Mountain Motor Sports to allow ATV use on that section.
“This is not a new issue or request,” DOT Assistant Commissioner William Cass wrote in response to a letter signed by the city, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber and the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority. “The speed limit on this section has been previously reviewed and the present 50 mile-per-hour posting has been determined appropriate for the use and character of the road and abutting land uses,” Cass said.
The city, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber, and the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority asked DOT to consider reducing the speed limit to 40 miles per hour on the section of Route 110. The letter noted the distance involved is approximately half a mile and there are property owners on the stretch would like direct access to the park from their properties.
Under a 2017 DOT declaratory ruling, use of state highways as ATV connectors are limited to highways with a posted speed limit of no more than 40 mph.
Cass said arbitrarily altering the speed limit “for the specific purpose of facilitating ATV use and promoting related commercial development to change the character of the highway” is contrary to the policy governing ATV use.
The local organizations said they have invested a lot in the development of that section of Route 110 for motorized recreation, especially ATV riding. They said they feel strongly that expanding ATV use on Route 110 will boost the local economy.
The three organizations said they understand there are many factors that go into setting speed limits. They pointed out the section of Route 110 under discussion has wide rights-of-way and good sight distance. They also said traffic controls and education can be used to make ATV use safe.
Berlin allows ATVs to operate on city streets. Under a permit with the state, ATVs are allowed on Route 110 from the end of the city line near Budweiser Distributors until they reach the 50 mph zone. To reach the extensive trail network at Jericho park, ATVs must take a trail head just before Dalton Mountain Motor Sports.
Cass wrote that he was surprised by the request because DOT and the city have been discussing having the city assuming jurisdiction and control of the section of Route 110 in question. The Berlin could then manage the speed limit and allow ATV use.
“We believe that would be the preferred way to facilitate and promote the ATV friendly development the city desires,” he said.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he agrees that the city should ultimately take over the section. But, noting Berlin would then be responsible for the road’s maintenance and winter plowing, the mayor wants DOT to improve the road first. Since that is not likely to happen for a year, the city was hoping DOT would agree to lower the speed limit now.
City Councilor Mark Eastman asked if the city has started the engineering work to extend water and sewer to the same section of Route 110. He said there are property owners interested in creating new businesses there.
City Manager James Wheeler said the city had some preliminary engineering work done a few years ago and knows that in addition to water and sewer lines, it will need a new pumping station for the sewer as well. The cost will easily be in the millions.
Grenier said the city is working with Route 110 businesses to explore creating a tax increment financing district to allow new property taxes generated by development to be used to pay for infrastructure needs like water and sewer.
City Manager James Wheeler said the city had some preliminary engineering work done a few years ago and knows it will need a new pumping station for the sewer. But the cost to put in water and sewer is estimated at over a $1 million. Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said she met last week with Alexandra Ritchie, a consultant working with some of the businesses.
The city is exploring a number of other funding options including grants from the federal Economic Development Administration and Northern Border Regional Commission and tax incentives for developers.
Grenier said the city would seek to have engineering costs included in any grant application for infrastructure work.
