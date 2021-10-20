BERLIN —A dedicated volunteer noted for his extraordinary contributions to the local community has passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
Guy Lopez, 70, died Friday after a month-long battle against the deadly virus that has claimed 52 lives in Coos County and over 700,000 nationwide.
From working to beautify Main Street and city parks to donating his time at food drives and serving on various boards and organizations, Lopez volunteered without fanfare.
“His modesty is tremendous, second only to his effort and desire to make Berlin beautiful,” said the citation for his selection as Volunteer of the Year in 2018 by the city of Berlin.
The award said Lopez acted as a liaison between White Mountain Rotary, Granite United Way, Androscoggin Valley Hospital Volunteers and the AVH Auxiliary Board members — all organizations he served on. In nominating him for the award, AVH President and CEO Michael Peterson said Lopez had chosen to spend his retirement from the paper mill serving others.
Lopez had also received the Granite United Way Northern Region “Advocacy Award” for his spirit of helping others.
“There is no one who serves the North Country better in advocacy,” AVH Senior Director of Patient Experience and Marketing James Patry said at the award ceremony.
Lopez's daughter, Alexa Anderson, said volunteering was just part of her father’s life. She said he was involved in union activities when he worked in the paper mill as well as programs like United Way and Berlin High Backers. Once he retired from the mill in 2014, she said he had more time to volunteer.
Anderson described her father’s daily routine.
“He would stop by the union office when it was in the building next to City Hall on Main Street, and then he would also go down the hall to the United Way office to check in there. It was just a part of his regular errands. He would help with the Postal Worker Food Drive, Homecoming, Drive In to the '50s, and just about every other city-wide event or fundraiser I could think about,” Anderson said, in an email exchange.
As they gathered for their daily Zoom meeting Tuesday, the COVID-19 community task force started with a dedication to Lopez. Coos County Family Health Services CEO Ken Gordon described him as “an extraordinary generous soul,” and Patry cited Lopez’s presence in the community.
Anderson, who lives in Wisconsin, said many people have reached out to her and her sister to share thoughts about their father. She said people frequently mention her dad was always happy and never had a negative thing to say about anyone or anything.
“It was just his nature to be kind, polite, and find a way to have a conversation with everyone who crossed his path,” Anderson said.
Lopez came down with COVID-19 about a month ago. He was unvaccinated.
Anderson said her dad had a lifelong phobia about needles and while he understood the need to get a vaccine, he could not overcome his phobia. She said she and other family members constantly pleaded with him to get a vaccine, noting he had several risk factors including prior heart surgery. Instead, he took precautions, wearing a mask when out in public and getting tested frequently.
“I think that in spite of the risks, he had to keep active with his volunteer work because it gave him a purpose in life,” Anderson said.
Lopez started to experience symptoms of COVID-19 the weekend of Sept. 17 and tested positive a few days later. Anderson said her father did not tell his daughters at first because he believed he would get over it and didn’t want to worry them. But the symptoms got worse and he was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 28. He passed away on Oct. 15, after a week on a ventilator.
“It's easy to dwell on the regrets and thinking there was more we could've done to ensure he was vaccinated,” Anderson said.
Instead, she said she is thinking about more she wishes she could have said during their last interactions and conversations. Even when he was critically ill, she said her father was checking that others were doing OK.
“I truly believe he thought he could overcome the illness and instead we're left with the hole in our hearts knowing he had so much more of a life to live,” Anderson said.
