BERLIN — Last weekend's snowstorm tested the mettle of man and machine and except for one loader, all prevailed.
City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. told city councilors Monday night that the city employee was back at work.
The loader slid down Houle Street and came to rest at the intersection of Houle and School Street, around 3 a.m. over the weekend. Crews were out from Friday through Sunday night.
The driver reported no physical injuries, Warren said.
Warren also is the acting Department of Public Works director.
During the meeting he thanked the DPW crews for their diligence, teamwork and willingness to change the way and method of snow plowing from earlier years. And, for doing so in his first year as city manager.
"Mother Nature threw a lot at them too with that storm,” he said.
One visible change of snow-fighting strategy could be seen Monday night on Main Street. Plow tracks in the deep snow were evident; sand was not.
“We are trying a different strategy as it relates to snow and ice control. In the past, the city exclusively used a 3 to 1 mix of sand and salt, we are now following NH DOT/DES guidelines for sand and salt application – in a storm such as we just had the application of sand on paved roads was not indicated,” Warren wrote in his report. “Furthermore, this process resulted in a reset of the spreaders to ensure that the proper amount of salt is applied. It is a work in progress. The goal is to ensure that the proper amount of salt is applied.”
Meanwhile, the damaged loader, with repair plans in place, had a broken mirror, a broken piece of glass, bent pistons and a damaged attachment wing.
Instead of it taking three to six hours per city ward to remove snow, it took six to eight hours to do the same amount of work because of a missing loader.
Warren acknowledged the complaints received of unplowed sidewalks.
In another weather-related matter, councilors reviewed a letter by Howard Street resident Donna Weiss.
Weiss wrote of her concern of how snow is plowed and deposited between Howard Street and Providence Avenue.
“...I keep the walkway and road areas clear during a storm, but the plow pushes huge piles right up to, and in front of, the walkway. This is a safety issue not only for delivery drivers, but also in case of an emergency. My front walkway facing Howard Street is too steep and slippery for winter deliveries or should there ever be a need for medical/fire emergency exit from the home. Again, I do not have a problem with the plow piling snow along Providence, but ask that they please do it further down the hill so that I, and others, have easy safe access in and out of the house. There is plenty of room well past my driveway on Howard and my walkway on Providence to pile snow that won’t affect me or my neighbors adversely.”
“She’s absolutely right,” Warren said, “we will not block those areas of the driveway and the walkway.”
Assistant DPW Director Mark Lapointe will be asked to speak with Weiss, said Warren.
“Storms of this magnitude are not as common as they once were,” Mayor Paul Grenier said. He described a community’s first snow storm as one of “chaos,” and that the change from fall to winter requires a mental and practical shift: “Winter boots, not loafers, time to think different.”
In other council action, the board:
*Approved a downtown tax relief application for 121 Main St, once the home of Woolworth’s. The building is now owned by Aaron Throneberry-Perkins and is valued at $226,700. His plans to renovate and give new life to the building are estimated to be $1.25 million. Plans call for the building to be renovated and remodeled for use as a bar & grille, gym, pool hall and office spaces. The application meets the city’s requirement rehabilitation costs exceed 15 percent of the pre-rehab assessed valuation.
Kent Street resident Lori Korzen spoke in favor of the application.
“I think it could be great for the city,” she said.
*Heard an update on the closed loop effluent system of a paper mill by Warren.
*Approved an increase in the reimbursement costs for indigent or low-income cremation services for the Bryant Funeral Homes & Crematory. The rate, unchanged since 1990, wrote Ed Bryant who attended the council’s work session, is $750. Councilors voted to raise the rate to $1,250.
“It is a warranted increase in my opinion,” said Warren.
*Learned the FY24 budget sessions will begin Monday, March 6, 2023, when the city manager presents the budget to the council. The budget resolution is scheduled to be adopted on Monday, June 19.
Also in the city manager's report are regularly reported calls for service by the Berlin Fire Department. The department responded to 73 calls of which 20 were for a medical assist, assist EMS crew; 15 were for an EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury; 2 were for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries; and 2 were for a vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Diana Berthiaume and Mark Eastman did not attend the meeting having been earlier excused.
