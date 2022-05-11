BERLIN — The Berlin City Council unanimously approved the proposed budget for review at the upcoming public hearing on May 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Based upon the revised budget, the proposed tax increase has been brought down to $3.31 per $1,000 in assessed property values. The original budget proposal called for an increase of $6.05.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he spent time speaking with representatives from the Berlin school district and police chief Dan Buteau about their budget proposals. He said the city also made adjustments to the proposed budget due to higher energy costs, which would have a citywide budget impact of around $300,000.
Grenier said with respect to the police budget there were items in the capital portion of the department’s budget that were left off and have been reinstated, including $14,000 for body cameras and tasers and an additional $28,000 relating to the department’s cruisers. Grenier said he wanted to make sure all items were in the budget to be submitted to the public so that come the third week in June the city would not be adding any items.
Grenier said in speaking with Berlin schools Superintendent Julie King, it was promised that the district would have at least $1 million in surplus funds, possibly more, so the proposed budget now included those figures as well as undesignated funds from the city to total $2 million between the school’s surplus and undesignated city funds.
Grenier said cuts were made, including by the public works department to some of their equipment lines.
Councilor Robert Theberge asked about the fire department’s budget and Grenier said the city had included a sizable amount in the budget for replacement of the fire engine.
The mayor said the budget proposal represents a first pass of the budget and that some changes will still be made before final passage of the budget. One issue still unresolved is the amount of state aid that could provide additional revenue for the city. Grenier referenced a bill by state Sen. Erin Hennessey regarding catastrophic aid to schools, which could add additional funds to help pay for education.
Grenier said in the public hearing there will be a fair number of residents who aren’t going to be happy with a $3 tax increase but that the city’s job will be to refine the budget so that they can make the figures work. He added that he would like to find a way to work $400,000 to $500,000 into street repairs this year. He said if the city told taxpayers they are going to raise taxes, but only to help pay for streets, he didn’t feel it would give anyone any heartburn about the budget.
Newly hired city manager Phil Warren Jr said in driving around town, the roads need a lot of work, but doing a little bit here and there would help the city slowly improve the quality of the roads. Grenier reminded the council the city has two years left on bond payments for the Route 110 project, after which those funds could be put into road repairs.
According to the budget figures presented at the meeting, the city is proposing spending a total of $39,033,356, which is $1,547,732.65 less than the current year’s budget of $40,581,088.65.
During the meeting, Theberge, who also serves as a state representative, updated the council members on four pieces of legislation, Senate Bills 400, 401, 418 and 438.
SB 400, which relates to changes to the training and procedures for zoning and planning boards and creates incentives and establishes requirements for workforce housing and affordable housing development was tabled, Theberge said.
SB 401, which included an amendment relating to Balsalms road project passed.
SB 418, which relates to verification of voter affidavits, which the city had previously taken a position against did pass on a roll-call vote, Theberge said.
SB 438, which deals with state procurement policies intended to promote the use of American materials, had an amendment added that deals with cosmetology licensing requirements. It was approved as ought to pass with amendment, although Theberge said he wasn’t sure if the amendment could create some difficulties for the bill to ultimately pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.