By Barbara Tetreault
BERLIN — The city council Monday night approved a new 3-year contract with the Teamsters union, representing the city’s seven department heads. At the same time, the council learned it is losing a second department head with Public Works Director Ben Hall giving his notice. The city is currently interviewing to fill the Finance Director position.
As outlined by City Manager James Wheeler, the entire cost of the contract will be offset by a reduction in the cost of health insurance premium. The new contract grants department heads a one percent salary increase for each of the three years, with the increase retroactive to July 1. In fiscal year 2021, the cost of the salary increase including corresponding increases in Social Security and retirement benefits comes to $6,023. Savings in health insurance costs for that year come to $14,896 for a net savings to the city of $8,873. Over the life of the contract, the city will realize a net savings of $18,299.
Wheeler reported that Hall has notified him that he will be leaving to accept a different job. The manager said Hall has done a great job for the city and the council praised his work in getting grant funding to help offset some of the cost of needed equipment. Noting Hall is the third person to serve as public works director in less than two years, Wheeler said he would like a few weeks to look at re-structuring the position to make it more manageable before advertising the position. He noted the director oversees a department with a large scope.Mayor Paul Grenier agreed with Wheeler’s request, noting the position comes with a lot of stress. Councilor Peter Higbee said he thought it made sense to have the city manager look at the structure of the position and applauded Wheeler’s desire to do so.
Hall served a year as public works director, replacing Eric Grenier, who served eight months before deciding to go back to HEB Engineers. But prior to Grenier and Hall, Mike Perreault served over 10 years in the position.
The city is currently in the middle of the hiring process for the finance director position. Wheeler said initial interviews for the finance director position will take place Thursday Thursday, Aug. 6 by video with PRIMEX facilitating the process. Patty Chase retired last month after serving as finance director since 2012. The city has contracted with Municipal Resources Inc., for interim services until a replacement for Chase can be hired.
