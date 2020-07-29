COOS COUNTY — The Coos County delegation was advised Friday that the delegation does not have the authority to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” as requested.
At the delegation’s February meeting, approximately 50 gun rights advocates asked the delegation to pass a resolution prohibiting the Coos County Sheriff’s department from enforcing any “unlawful law or act” dealing with personal firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition. The resolution argued local governments have the right to refuse state and federal firearm laws that violate the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The delegation said it could not vote on such a resolution without a public hearing and promised to put the issue on its agenda in April. The hearing was postponed in April because of the coronavirus and pushed back to the July quarterly meeting. With elections coming up, the delegation decided to hold the hearing last week even though the delegation is still meeting remotely. The proponents were notified but none showed up although two sent emails.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick said he researched the matter at the delegation’s request according to minutes of the meeting. He said the U.S. Constitution and state constitution are clear on the right to bear arms. McCormick said the delegation does not have the authority to pass legislation and the resolution seeks to intrude on the legislation’s jurisdiction.
State Representative Kevin Craig (R-Lancaster) said he supports the group’s goal but is not in favor of spending any county money on the issue.
In an email to the delegation, Wayne Montgomery of Groveton said he supports Coos County becoming a sanctuary county. He wrote the tone of the country’s policies and the direction of many progressive areas makes him believe “more strongly than ever that our second amendment rights should never be infringed upon in any way whatsoever.”
Kurt Hall of Dalton wrote that the recent violence in Portland, Seattle, and New York, strengthen his support for the proposal.
The sanctuary request was a response to the legislature’s passage of the so-called “red flag” law, allowing police of or family members to petition the court to temporarily suspend an individual’s right to possess or purchase a firearm if they present a danger to themselves or others. A majority of the Coos delegation voted in favor of House Bill 687. The bill is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Sununu.
While Coos County is the first county in New Hampshire to face the issue of a Second Amendment Sanctuary, more than 400 jurisdictions in 20 states have adopted some version of the resolution.
