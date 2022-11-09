BERLIN — The results of the midterm election are in and in Coos County, the state’s northernmost region, results show voters did not paint a Red, or Republican swath. Still, Republicans prevailed in many races.
But not all.
In Berlin, two Democrats, Corinne Cascadden and Henry Noel won the two seats open for state representative in Coos County District 5. Veteran educator Cascadden topped the ballots cast, receiving 1,515 votes. Noel, a former state Rep., garnered 1,410 votes while Kent Street resident Lori Korzen, a Republican, received 1,355 votes. Self-described Free Stater Justin Hale finished fourth with 1,048 votes.
In state Senate District 1, Republican and political newcomer Carrie L. Gendreau, of Littleton, defeated incumbent state Rep. Edith Tucker, of Randolph. Gendreau captured 2,899 votes compared to Tucker’s 2,667.
In the state representative District 2 race, with one seat available, incumbent and Milan resident Arnie Davis held on to that post, besting fellow Milan resident Katie Doherty, a Democrat. Davis’ vote count was 558 to Doherty’s 354.
One seat was open in the state representative District 6 race and the incumbent William Hatch, a Democrat from Gorham, won the seat. Republican challenger Jakob “Jack” Unger, also of Gorham, received 722 votes compared to Hatch’s 996 votes.
Randolph resident Eamon Kelley, a Democrat, won reelection to state representative District 7, defeating Republican John Greer of Twin Mountain. Kelley earned 1,595 votes compared to Greer’s 1,325.
Incumbent Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a veteran and Republican from Wakefield, retains his seat for District 1, besting Somersworth mayor and educator Dana Hilliard. Three-thousand 43 voters marked ballots for Kenney while 2,470 voters chose Hilliard.
Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc, a Republican, to win re-election to a six-year post in Washington. Voters in Coos County (see chart) marked 2,988 ballots for Hassan and 2,560 for Bolduc.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will serve a fourth term as New Hampshire governor with his win over Democrat Tom Sherman, a physician. Sununu, from a long-standing political family, received 3,342 votes while Sherman, of Rye, received 2,193 votes.
In the contest for the U.S. representative for District 2, Ann “Annie” McLane Kuster, the Democratic incumbent from Hopkinton, was reelected, defeating Republican challenger Robert “Bob” Burns, a Nashua native. Kuster captured 3,043 votes compared to Burns’ 2,585.
For the two ballot questions, as reported by the Associated Press, voters statewide chose to abolish the position of Register of Probate. With almost 63 percent of results across New Hampshire, 276,058 voters marked ballots to eliminate the position, while 164,022 voted to keep this role.
And across New Hampshire, voters chose not to call for a review of the state’s Constitution. The AP, with 66 percent of all ballots marked, reports voters went against a review, 291,730 votes compared to 34 percent of registered voters statewide, or 150,529 voters who chose to have a review.
