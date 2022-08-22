BERLIN — Officials at Coos County Nursing Home told U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) it is time for the federal Centers of Disease Control to ease masking requirements in nursing homes.
In a visit to the facility Friday, Kuster also heard about the serious need for staffing and she updated residents about changes coming to Medicare prescription drug coverage.
Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede explained that the CDC has different regulations for nursing homes and staff are still required to wear a mask at all times. She said they have to wear goggles as well when doing direct care.
Visitors are able to remove their masks if the resident they are visiting allows it. But Beede said not all of her residents have family and friends who are still alive that are able to come in and visit them. For many, the staff is their extended family.
“Our residents haven’t seen our faces for years now,” Beede said. “For them, to be able to see our staff there — our faces — so important, psychologically at this point really,” Beede said.
She said CDC has said it will be reviewing the recommendations for long-term care facilities but Beede noted time is important.
Kuster asked if the staff was willing to take the risk of going unmasked. She noted the latest COVID-19 variant is highly contagious.
Beede said she would propose making it an individual choice and staff members could still wear a mask if they wanted. She said residents have individual choice. She said her staff is 100 percent vaccinated and 90 percent up to date with booster shots. Residents are also 100 percent vaccinated and mostly up to date with boosters.
She also pointed out that the variant Omicron does not lead to as many hospitalizations.
“We've come a long way in the last few years with prophylactic medication with vaccines, and with treatment for COVID-19,” she said.
Kuster said agreed to write a letter to the CDC supporting, the nursing home’s position.
“I definitely understand this concept about faces. It's really sad for me,” she said.
Beede and Director of Nursing Sarah Berry told Kuster the nursing home is running at under 70 percent capacity because of a serious shortage of staff. With a capacity of 100 beds, the two said the nursing home currently has 67 residents.
Berry said it is hard to compete with the rates paid for traveling nurses. She said she was a traveling nurse for many years and 20 years later still gets emails offering her $6,000 a week. Berry said Coos can’t even come close to offering that rate. She said it depletes their ability to hire nurses and even to contract with traveling nurses to fill vacancies.
Kuster said her staff is working on legislation to look at how travel companies benefit and make sure the money is going to staffing. In line with that is the need for permanent housing for traveling nurses to stay instead of forcing facilities to fix up temporary housing.
Infection Control nurse Connie Croteau said COVID-19 has been a challenge and said she is proud the nursing home went an entire year before getting its first positive COVID case. Throughout the entire ordeal to date, the facility has lost only three residents to the pandemic. Croteau said every day seemed like a different rule and they were waiting for guidance from the CDC. She praised the staff and said they all learned a lot about COVID.
Kuster reported that the Inflation Reduction bill just signed into law allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices starting with 10 drugs in 2026. It also puts a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket cost per year. She said she is committed to protecting Medicare and Social Security from being cut.
Through her work on the Veterans Affairs Committee, Kuster said she helped get legislation passed that covers veterans who have gotten ill from burn pits used to burn waste in Iraq and Afghanistan and Kuwait. She said veterans will get their health care benefits and disability benefits.
