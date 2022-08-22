Coos County Nursing Home wants masking

U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) greeted residents at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin Friday. Staff people told Kuster it is time for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to ease up on masking requirements for nursing homes. (BARBARA TETREAULT)

BERLIN — Officials at Coos County Nursing Home told U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) it is time for the federal Centers of Disease Control to ease masking requirements in nursing homes.

In a visit to the facility Friday, Kuster also heard about the serious need for staffing and she updated residents about changes coming to Medicare prescription drug coverage.

