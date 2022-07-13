BERLIN — If you ever thought you sometimes have to wait too long for a traffic light to change, it turns out sometimes you do.
At least that’s what city traffic committee members heard is likely the case at the Cleveland Bridge.
The slow left turn signal at the bridge was one of the items on the agenda when the committee met Monday at Berlin City Hall.
The committee met reviewed letters of concern that had been passed on to them by the city council. Present were Committee Chair Pete Morency and members Roland Theberge, Lucie Remillard and Diane Berthiaume, along with Berlin Police Chief Dan Buteau, police Capt. Nathan Roy and City Manager Phil Warren Jr.
Warren reported on the left turn signal at the Cleveland Bridge and why it takes so long to change.
He said, “Normally the light operates on a closed loop system buried beneath the hard top. If the loop ceases to work then a timer system begins to operate.
“Over the years the weight of the trucks has displaced the loop, the loop is usually a square cable buried 1 inch beneath the surface has been displaced and disconnected as truck weight has displaced the hard top and is no longer working.”
Warren said the timer system is working but needs maintenance.
“We checked all the streetlights in the city they all badly need maintenance,” he said.
Warren said we will have Vaillancourt electric start maintenance on the lights after other contract work is finished but he did not expect that to happen until late summer.
“The loop at the Cleveland bridge will be dug up and replaced,” he said.
The repairs and maintenance of the streetlights will come out of the regular public works budget.
The committee approved the two yield signs for Lincoln Avenue after reviewing a request from Kristi O’Shea that the signs be placed on either side of of Lincoln Avenue where it intersects Portland Street.
Prior to the decision the request led to some discussion by the committee, with Roy saying there have been no reportable accidents at that intersection and Remillard saying “it is only a matter of time” before there is one.
A letter from Pam Bouchard asked the committee to extend the yellow no parking area on the corner of Hight and School streets.
Buteau said the yellow no parking zone on any street is usually 30 feet. If the committee granted this request, he said, the yellow zone would extend to 40 feet.
Roy showed a hand drawn sketch showing the corner in question.
The committee tabled discussion of this item and asked the city clerk to ask Bouchard to attend the next meeting so the committee could get an better description of her request.
Theberge brought up an issue of parking near Sinibaldi’s restaurant although Sinibaldi’s has two parking lots, he said, “People are parking in the no parking zone while they go in to get takeout and are blocking the views of people trying to make that turn.”
Roy said he would make officers on duty aware of the situation for further enforcement.
Theberge said there were once two “no parking” signs in that area but they have been removed.
The committee agreed to have the signs replaced.
The city manger said that since it was already a no parking zone the replacement of the two no parking signs would not require changes to the ordinance.
“We can just send someone out to do it,” he said.
Berthiaume brought up the issue of people walking in the Industrial Park zone. Berthiaume said that she walks in that area frequently and did not see any issues.
Roy said that his patrol officers had reported no issues in that area either.
Warren said, “Perhaps we should put up a caution pedestrians sign anyway.”
A proposal to put up two stop signs at the intersection Cheshire and Grafton streets was tabled until the next meeting.
