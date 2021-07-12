BERLIN — White Mountains Community College will be moving its diesel heavy equipment technology program out of rented space in Berlin to a new facility at the college’s campus in Littleton.
The state’s new capital budget, signed Friday by Gov. Sununu, includes $5 million to build an advanced technology facility in Littleton.
“We could not be more thrilled to be receiving the state appropriation to build our new Advanced Technology Lab in Littleton. This has been a dream for many years to help grow the diesel heavy equipment technology program and other trades-related curriculum,” said WMCC President Chuck Lloyd.
The 10,000 square foot advanced technology lab will be built on the college’s newly purchased Paul McGoldrick Learning Center on Union Street in Littleton. After renting space in the building, the college purchased it earlier this year. In addition to the diesel heavy equipment program, Lloyd said the new building will be able to offer other trades-related programs such as welding, industrial mechanics, information technology and various workforce development options for area businesses.
Lloyd said the total cost of the new advanced technology lab is expected to be between $7.5 million and $8 million. He said the college is seeking other funding including a Northern Border Regional Commission grant and a federal Economic Development Administration grant to obtain the total funding required.
In anticipation of funding, Lloyd said the college went out for bids and selected Colby Company Engineering of Portland, Maine, to design the new building. He said the timeline calls for selecting a contractor this fall with groundbreaking to take place next spring. He said the college hopes to be in the new building in spring 2023.
The diesel equipment program currently operates out of rented space in a building owned by Robert Chapman off Hutchins Street in Berlin. Lloyd said the move will enable the college to grow the program to meet industry demands. He said the college will also save the $50,000 annual lease payment.
Lloyd cited the efforts of state Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton), saying the appropriation would not have been happened without her “leadership, persistence, and staunch advocacy. She truly cares about the North Country and brings that passion to Concord every day on our behalf,” he said.
Hennessey called the funding critical for expanding and supporting technology at the college.
“Diesel engines power the 18-wheelers, farm equipment and other trucks that are the backbone for agriculture and the over-the-road shipping industry that our companies rely on so heavily to complete their deliveries. The demand for highly-skilled diesel mechanics will only continue to grow in the future and I know many local dealerships in District 1 will be looking to WMCC to be a resource for their future hiring,” she said.
Hennessey said some of the money will also go to creating an electric vehicle program.
Also advocating for the appropriation was the N.H. Automobile Dealers Association. In its newsletter, the association noted the appropriation was not part of the initial capital budge but its members made their voices heard. The association said a new modern facility will attract more students and help meet the demand for diesel technicians.
Rep. Dennis Thompson (R-Stewartstown) sits on the capital budget committee. He said he initially was not in favor of the appropriation. But after looking into the proposal and meeting with Lloyd, he said he believes it is needed and voted to support it. He said figures show that most of the students in the diesel technology actually come from the southern part of the state. He said the program’s industry partners also pushed for the move.
The college has long sought to move the diesel technology program into bigger space. In 2011, the Legislature appropriated $1.2 million to purchase the former Hexaport building in Berlin’s industrial park with plans to convert it into a center for the college's automotive, mobile equipment technology, and advanced welding programs. But after purchasing the building for $300,000, architectural and engineering studies placed the cost of bringing the building up to code and meeting the needs of the programs at $3.2 million.
The college system decided instead to sell the building and it was placed on the market in December 2013. It eventually sold in 2015 for $65,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.