COLEBROOK — One person was killed and six others were rescued from a porch roof in a fire at a Main Street apartment building Sunday.
Douglas Holmes, 53, has been identified as the person killed in the fire. The N.H. Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the cause of death was accidental and due to smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
State and local fire and police officials said one resident was unable to escape the fire and was found dead. Five people were treated at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and one was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.
A release issued by Colebrook Fire Chief Brad Sheltry, Colebrook Police Chief Stephen Cass, and N.H. State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said a 911 call reported a fire at 187 Main Street at 7:21 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. The firefighters first rescued six residents off the porch roof. One person fell from the roof.
The fire was extinguished with mutual aid assistance from Stratford and Beecher Falls, Vermont fire departments. American Red Cross is assisting the families of the six occupied apartments damaged in the fire.
An autopsy on the deceased was scheduled for Monday at Concord Hospital to provide a positive identification.
Parisi urged people to maintain working smoke detectors in their homes and to keep exits clear.
