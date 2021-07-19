The Berlin, Gorham and Notre Dame 50th class reunions for 2020, which was canceled because of COVID-19 have been rescheduled for the weekend of July 25.
Berlin High School classes of 1970, ’71 and ’72 are planning on having their reunion July 23-25 at the Town and Country Motor Inn in Shelburne.
The Gorham High School class of 1970 will have a mini reunion at the Town and Country lounge on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Gorham High organizer Andy Daigle said originally the Gorham High reunion was planned for just a few people as Daigle planned to attend the Berlin event, “but there was so much feedback on social media that we decided to expand the event. Due to the response, the Gorham mini reunion has been opened to any Gorham High School graduate who wants to attend.”
Sally Dinsmore Baldwin, the other Gorham High School organizer, said the Motor Inn would like to have a count of planned attendees. The best way to contact Sally Baldwin and Andrew Daigle so they know you are coming is to go to the Facebook page “Gorham (NH) High School Alumni” and leave a message if you are planning on attending.
According to Ray Poulin, organizer of the Berlin High reunion, anyone may join the Berlin reunion in the Shelburne room after 9 p.m. for a $15 attendance fee to help pay the band. Randy Labnon and Brad Atwood will be playing in the Shelburne room and Norman Coulombe will be playing in the lounge that same night.
Notre Dame is not officially taking part in this event although some class members are planning on attending the Berlin event. Both Daigle and Poulin said that attendees at both events should consider state COVID protocols while attending these events.
