BERLIN — The city of Berlin officially took a position against Senate Bill 249, which is an act prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals.
The matter was discussed at last Monday’s council work session, during which Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme said the city had been approached about taking a position against SB 249.
Laflamme said the proposed bill would take away the ability of local communities to regulate short-term rentals. She said the Berlin Planning Board had spent some time looking at short-term rentals and came back with a recommendation to the council that would include a very simplified process and a small set of regulations.
Laflamme said there are very few short-term rental properties in Berlin, so the city has not had the same issues as communities like Conway.
Councilor Robert Theberge, who also serves as a state representative, told the council there would be a meeting on April 7 at which he would be providing testimony, and he was looking for guidance on the matter.
Councilor Lucie Remillard made a motion to object to the bill and Councilor Mark Eastman voiced his support of the motion saying he is not in favor of the state having domain over the city’s local ordinances, saying he felt each community should be able to set its own rules.
The council voted unanimously to send a letter in opposition to SB 249.
At least one Berlin resident was not pleased with the council’s decision. During the public comment portion of the council’s regular meeting, resident Ted Bosen said he planned to attend the hearing to express support for SB 249. Bosen told the council he came to Berlin several years ago and opened his own short-term rental business.
Bosen said that by voicing opposition to SB 249, the council is telling the public that their investment in small businesses is at risk. He then angrily left the council chamber and told the council he was resigning from the planning board as he felt he was wasting his time on the board.
The council also spent time discussing SB 271, which deals with the Burgess BioPower facility in Berlin.
Mayor Paul Grenier outlined the basics of the bill. He said three years ago, a bill suspended any perceived over-market rates. Grenier said during the pandemic, Burgess billed over $50 million over market charges.
Grenier said those charges were supposed to be waived.
SB 271 is supposed to revert back to the language of the previous bill.
Theberge said Eversource is looking for Burgess to pay $55 million, and if that were to happen, Burgess could not continue to operate.
Subsection II of the bill states, “In passing this act in 2018, the general court originally intended to protect the continued viability of the Burgess BioPower plant by providing for a three-year suspension of the cap on the cumulative reduction factor (CRF) contained in the power purchase agreement with Eversource. It was the general court’s intent that ratepayers, not Burgess BioPower, bear any costs related to the three-year suspension of the CRF cap. That intent was not implemented correctly in the regulatory proceeding following the passage of this act in 2018 and the Public Utilities Commission instead ordered Burgess BioPower to repay immediately, and in full, any amounts accumulated in the CRF during the three-year period in the operating year following the expiration of the suspension period."
The council voted unanimously to support SB 271.
