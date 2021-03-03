BERLIN — The city’s budget process kicked off Monday night with City Manager James Wheeler presenting his proposed fiscal 2021-22 general fund budget of $38.4 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 11.5 percent.
The result would be what Wheeler called a “staggering” $8.29 per thousand dollar increase in the property tax rate. He quickly added that he expects the increase will be reduced as the council and department heads go through meetings with department heads.
Still, Wheeler did not mask the difficult job ahead, noting that $100,000 in cuts or $100,000 in additional revenue results in approximately 20 cents off the tax rate. He also reported that the $8.29 tax figure includes using $800,000 from the undesignated fund balance to reduce the tax rate. Otherwise, the tax rate increase would have been over $9.50.
Wheeler said driving the tax increase are a reduction in state education funding, an increase in education expenses, and needed capital improvement expenditures. Right now, the city is facing a $2.1 million reduction in school funding coupled with budget increase of about $1 million resulting in a total hit of $3.2 million. Wheeler said the combined effect accounts for $6.76 of the tax increase. He said in recent years the city has not known what it is receiving for state education funding until the last minute.
Mayor Paul Grenier said Berlin is not the only municipality in the state waiting for the Legislature to decide how the state will meet its obligation to adequately fund education.
“We’re not alone. Everyone is in the same boat,” he said.
Wheeler said the city is also this year facing some major capital expenditures including a ladder truck for the fire department and some critical equipment for public works. The capital improvement budget includes $550,000 for new or lease/purchase equipment for the fire and public works departments as well as $600,000 for renovation of the Mason Street bridge. In all, the capital improvement budget is $2.3 million.
Other big hits include $634,000 for the increase in the N.H. Retirement System costs for school and city employees, anticipated county tax increase of $196,284, and a $125,079 increase in debt service because of the lease-purchase equipment the city purchased last year.
The police department budget is up $259,770 or 7.7 percent. Most other department budgets show level funding or increases no greater than 2 percent.
On the revenue side, the city is anticipating a $2.05 million payment-in-lieu-of-taxes from Burgess BioPower for the biomass plant and a $161,000 PILOT payment from Jericho Power for the wind turbines.
City Councilor Mark Eastman said he expects department heads will prioritize their budgets when they meet with the council. He said he thought they did a good job last year. Eastman said obviously the council is not going to approve raising taxes by the amount projected in the manager’s budget.
Councilor Mike Rozek asked Grenier if he has been in communication with Gov. Chris Sununu about education funding. The mayor said he has not because the matter is still before the legislation.
Rozek said the budget shows the need for new business growth in the city.
“We’re not going to put this burden on the back of taxpayers,” he said.
The council will begin budget discussions with departments this Thursday and as is tradition, will meet with the school board. The meeting, on zoom, will start at 6:30.
