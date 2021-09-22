BERLIN —The Berlin City Council is considering a new conflict of interest city ordinance that would prevent people from appointing family members to boards and provide clarity in situations where there could be an appearance of a conflict of interest.
The council sent the proposal back to the city attorney to clarify some of the language after some council members and members of the public raised concerns about what might be prohibited under the ordinance.
The council had the first reading of a proposed ordinance, which would amend Chapter 2, Article I, Section 2-3 dealing with conflicts of interest by deleting the current ordinance and installing a separate ordinance in its place.
The current section 2-3 is one paragraph, which states: "No municipal officer, employee or agent shall solicit or accept any gratuity, favor or anything of monetary value from any contractor or potential contractor with the City relative to the procurement of any supplies, equipment, construction and/or other services with municipal, state and/or federal grant funds; and the offering and/or giving of any such matter of monetary value by such a contractor or their agents to any municipal officer, employee or agent is hereby prohibited. In addition to any penalties which may be provided by law, any municipal officer, employee or agent who violates any provision of this section shall be subject to appropriate disciplinary action; including, in the case of an officer, removal from office; in the case of an employee, suspension or discharge from employment; and, in the case of an agent, termination of such agency."
The new ordinance places the current ordinance as subsection g of the proposed ordinance and adds several new subsections before the original clause which more particularly define what would constitute a conflict of interest.
During Monday’s council work session, council member Michael Rozek asked whether someone could serve on two city boards at the same time, which Mayor Paul Grenier said was correct.
Grenier said that the new provision would prevent the mayor from appointing immediate family members of the mayor or the city council to the police commission or the board of assessors as an example of how the proposed ordinance would apply.
Grenier said the provisions would not apply to elected positions.
Grenier said the goal is to prevent appointing family members to boards where a family member is a member of the city council.
Specifically the proposed ordinance states in subsection f: "In addition to the provisions of RSA 669:7 and 669:8, which are hereby incorporated herein, no Official shall at the same time hold any two of the following offices: Board of Assessors, City Council, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Police Commission and School Board. Also, n immediate family member of a standing official shall hold any of the following offices: Board of Assessors, City Council, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Police Commission and School Board. However, a City Council member may serve on the city’s Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Berlin Airport Authority, BIDPA and/or Berlin Water Commission as an Ex Officio member, and a City Councilor may serve on BIDPA as a Regular Member and A BIDPA member may serve on the Berlin Water Commission as a Regular Member; and it is not a violation of this Ordinance for the City Council as a whole to act as the Board of Assessors. Furthermore and notwithstanding the prior provisions of this paragraph, two immediate family members can be elected by the Voters of the City to serve on the City Council and/or the School Board without violating this provision."
Grenier said the provision takes care of loose ends where there is an appearance of conflict of interest. Grenier said he agrees with the proposed ordinance.
The proposed ordinance was drafted by the city’s attorney Christopher Boldt, according to Grenier at the request of Boldt.
Grenier said the original proposal included elected positions but Grenier noted that the will of the voters should control elected positions.
Grenier made it clear the provision applies only to appointed positions. Grenier said the provision reduces the power of appointments for the mayor.
During the council’s regular meeting following the work session, several members of the public spoke regarding the proposed ordinance.
Rep. Robert Theberge (R-Berlin) said the ordinance is vague, he suggested that the council or city manager have a discussion with New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner.
Theberge said that he was discussing the ordinance with Gardner and the way the ordinance reads he didn’t think he could run for city council because his brother, Roland Theberge is on the city council.
Grenier said that reading of the ordinance was incorrect.
Resident Kathy Trumbull said that she did not feel that the proposed ordinance was not clear and that the provisions would probably also not be clear to the residents of Berlin.
She asked that the council go back to the city attorney to try to clarify some of the language in the proposed ordinance.
In other matters before the council:
The council voted unanimously to approve the sale of 121 Main St. and the abutting lots on Pleasant Street to David Scalley for $1.
The council also voted unanimously to declare Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day in the city of Berlin and for signage to be used for that purpose next Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.