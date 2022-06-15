BERLIN — The city council approved the new proposed Berlin Master Plan following a public hearing Monday night, during which there were no comments from the public.
Planning board Vice Chair Tom McCue made a brief presentation outlining the new 10-year plan for the city.
“I want to thank the public that participated. We got lots of good input and ideas,” McCue said. “We are in a very different place than we were 10 years ago. We are really looking forward to our strategic implementation of the plan for the city. The real work starts now on implementing the plan.”
McCue introduced Liz Kelly whose firm Resilience Planning & Design was contracted to help the planning board put the plan together.
“We started with a variety of topics related to land use, resources, economic development and public outreach as well. The plan used surveys as well as the existing conditions to put all this information together,” Kelly said.
She said instead of organizing the plan by the usual topics such as highways, infrastructure, environment, all those topics are in the appendix. Instead, the plan is listed by themes, which Kelly said are easier to read and use.
“The main themes are infrastructure improvement, revitalizing the downtown, tourism expansion, increasing the tax base. We will be also implementing an Excel sheet to keep track of progress and to implement prioritization of plans,” she said.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked if there was any way to change the plan if needed. Kelly replied that the plan was designed to be able to adjust as circumstances arose.
“We are in a very different place then we were 10 years ago,” said Mayor Paul Grenier. He pointed out that the biomass plant is running, the city has made infrastructure improvements, and off-road recreation has grown. The city had an excess of housing then while now it does not have enough housing.
“We’ve had a lot of new folks come in and new blood is always good. North Country Growers are building, our water improvements show our water is as good as any in the state, and we have a brand-new city manager Phil Warren who has experience on how to manage growth,” Grenier said.
There being no questions or comments from the public, the hearing was closed.
Following the hearing, the council approved the master plan. The plan now goes back to the planning board for final acceptance and implementation.
In other business, Community Development Director Pam Laflamme presented the council with a list of 18 properties that should be sold: a two-family house at 96-98 Hillsboro St, a two-family house at 609 Hillsboro St., two-family houses on one parcel at 615 and 611 Rockingham St., a two-family house at 767 second Ave, a two-family 293 Burgess St., a single-family at 827 Western Ave., and two buildings on one lot at 212 Glen Ave. Land only sales at 94 Granite St., 758 Second Ave., 155 Willow St., 421 Burgess St., 466 Burgess St., 290 Grafton St., 554 Hillsboro St., 339 Goebel St., 16 East Mason St., 17 Second Ave., and three lots at 18 Pleasant St.
Laflamme said that her office had received inquiries from abutters for some of the land properties. The board voted to sell the properties except for the Pleasant Street property as the board felt that they should hold out for a bid from a developer.
The board also approved a timber cut warrant for Binette Realty LLC.
