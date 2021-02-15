BERLIN — The city continues to work on economic development efforts that it hopes will attract new investors to Berlin.
The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority is working on two fronts. The board has hired a consultant to look at creating a tax increment financing district centered on the Route 110 area near Jericho Mountain State Park. BIDPA is also looking at incentives that will make it financially viable to attract a small hotel to located in the city.
A TIF is described as a powerful tool for funding necessary infrastructure improvements allows for the financing of public improvements within a defined district using new tax revenues generated by new construction or expansion of businesses. The existing tax base would continue to go to pay property taxes.
After going out for proposals, the BIDPA board hired ADG Solutions LLC of Concord to assess the feasibility of a TIF district in the Route 110 area. Managing partner Stuart Arnett is the former director of economic development for the state and working with him on the Berlin project is Patrick McDermott, former head of economic development for Eversource. Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said a big plus in selecting ADG was the firm’s prior experience working with TIFs.
In the case of Route 110, some property owners have expressed a desire to take advantage of the interest in ATV riding created by the park to build and operate new commercial businesses in that area. But city water and sewer service stops near the former Bass Shoe property and expanding both to serve future businesses beyond that point would cost in the millions.
Arnett and McDermott went over the basics of a TIF district and the process involved at last week’s BIDPA meeting.
A TIF would allow the city to make the infrastructural improvements by bonding the money with the new property tax revenue paying for those improvements. The city would also seek state and federal grant money to reduce the amount needed to bond. The improvements can include water and sewer, new parking facilities, and streetscape improvements. Once the bonds are paid off, the new property tax revenue goes into the city’s overall tax revenue.
Arnett said Londonderry and Claremont have created TIR districts to help pay for infrastructure and land purchases for their industrial parks. He said creating a TIF district also shows a community’s commitment to make improvements for businesses.
TIFs are not the only financing tool available to communities to attract new business growth and Arnett listed some other options as well.
If city decides to move forward, the city council would have to adopt enabling language. Both the school board and county must be given an opportunity to review the proposal but Arnett pointed out they do not have veto power. The city has to designate what parcels of land are in the district – setting the boundaries is important because they determine where public funding can be spent. A public finding of betterment is required along with a financing plan projecting costs and revenues. Finally, an advisory board will be created including property owners in the district.
The BIPDA board also discussed a just completed study on the feasibility of attracting a small hotel in Berlin. The city and BIDPA have tried for years to attract a small hotel to build in the city. As a follow-up to the economic development and marketing plan prepared by Camoin Associates, BIDPA hired Pinnacle Advisory Group of Boston to do a market demand study. The study looked at whether there was sufficient demand to support a 60-bed hotel in Berlin. While not site specific, Pinnacle was asked to provide its comments on siting the hotel on Route 110 or in downtown Berlin.
The study said it did not find a significant demand to support a hotel in Berlin. Pinnacle said leisure demand would be strong in July and August and February but the demand for lodging in the shoulder seasons would a problem. It also found that the city lacked corporate demand. But the study said incentives and creative financing could change that assessment as could increased development in the city.
BIDPA members noted that a new hotel has recently be built in Rumford, Maine – a mill town with a similar population. They expressed interest in talking to the developer. BIDPA Chair Mike Caron said he was not discouraged by the finding. He said there was a lot of positive information in the report and said the city just needs to find the necessary incentives to make a hotel work.
