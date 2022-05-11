GORHAM — The Androscoggin Valley saw the second forest fire in two days on Tuesday night as Berlin, Gorham and Shelburne fire departments were called to a quarter-acre forest fire in the vicinity of Cascade Falls.
The first blaze, which started Monday on the Applachian Trail Corridor near the Centennial Trail in the White Mountain National Forest had consumed 45 acres by Tuesday and continues to burn. U.S. Forest Service officials have closed a section of the AT due to the fire, which they are calling "the Centennial fire."
The Gorham fire was started by a camp stove that tipped over, according to officials on scene.
The camper left the scene but was later questioned by Berlin Police. Since the fire was accidental, no charges were filed.
According to Gorham Fire Chief Phil Cloutier, the site was heavily soaked with water. The fire was declared out but was to be checked on again Wednesday.
Cloutier warned that the next few days are prime conditions for wildfires and that everyone should use extreme caution.
“With this weather and the dry conditions in the woods there could be potential for a disaster,” Cloutier said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Jessica Dubuque said, “The Centennial fire in Shelburne is 85 percent contained."
For public safety, the Forest Service continues to advise that people stay away from the area.
According to a Forest Service press release, the fire is burning in steep, mountainous terrain and has burned across a portion of the Appalachian Trail.
Dubuque said, "The Appalachian Trail is closed from the junction of the Lead Mine Trail to the junction of the Centennial and Mahoosuc trails until the closure notice is rescinded. Hikers will have to find their own alternative routes."
The fire, which is under unified command of the U.S. Forest Service and New Hampshire Forest and Lands personnel now has 28 firefighters on site. All local fire departments have been released.
The Maine Forest Service had an airplane fly over the site Tuesday, according to officials. During initial staging on Monday, a call was placed for an ambulance for an injured hiker. The hiker refused treatment and the ambulance returned to the Gorham EMS/Fire station.
A National Forest Service press release stated that a person of interest had been identified and interviewed by Forest Service law enforcement personnel. While the fire is still under investigation the press release stated that the cause of the fire may have been a warming fire that escaped.
According to a National Forest Service press release the “Centennial” fire has the potential for growth due to the dry and windy conditions, low humidity and warmer than normal temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a special weather statement for Wednesday, May 11, until 7 p.m. for elevated fire weather danger predicted.
“A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior portion on Maine and New Hampshire. Humidity values will decrease to low levels between 15 and 30 percent. Southeast winds around 10-20 miles per hour will dry fuels and increase fire spread potential,” the Weather Service said.
More fire warnings from Gray Maine National Weather Service are expected.
The conditions pose a fire danger throughout the state and multiple fire departments were called Monday to prevent a brush fire at the Sandwich/Tamworth town line from spreading.
Tuesday was deemed a “Red Flag Warning” by the State Fire Marshal’s Office due to the extremely dry conditions.
“The combination of winds gusting up to 25 mph and very dry air with relative humidity values falling between 10 and 15 percent is expected to create critical fire weather conditions today,” the Fire Marshal said. “Dead and dry vegetation will combine with these weather conditions.”
Sally Manikian of The Nature Conversancy and a Shelburne resident knows the area well.
“There is an ecosystem divide between the southern and northern Mahoosucs range clinging to the steep slopes are ancient red pine and oak,” she said. “Some of the red pine according to core samples are 160 years of age. There are a number of wood species that could benefit from fire such as the red pine, which without fire sickens and dies. In the short term, the fire will have a negative impact on the ecosystem of plants and animals, recreation and wood harvesting but in the long term, could have potential positive impacts for some species of trees and eventually the biosphere.”
Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving your site.
To find current fire conditions, call New Hampshire Forest Protection at (866) 643-4737 or your local fire department.
