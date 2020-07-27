BERLIN — Bishop Peter Libasci of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, made a special pilgrimage to St. Anne Church Sunday night for the Feast of St. Anne. The bishop and Rev. Kyle Stanton of Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes offered a Mass for school children, asking St. Anne to watch over the children as well as their parents and grandparents “as they enter a new school year so they can be fruitful and safe.”
Libasci said he came to “pray for all the children of the state” whether they be public, charter, parochial, or home-schooled students.
According to church theology, St. Anne and her husband, Joachim, were of advanced age before their prayers for a child were answered. That child was Mary, mother of Jesus. St. Anne is considered a great model of virtue for all who educate children and is the patron saint of youth and grandmothers. Her feast day is July 26.
“Eight years ago, we came in a pilgrimage to this church to thank St. Anne for the 350 vocations that came from this parish since its beginning — people who became priests, nuns and monks,” Libasci said. That two-day celebration attracted over 1,000 people and featured a procession from the church through the downtown.
“In this day and age, many people long to be famous, looking for something on Facebook or Instagram and hope for many followers or they try to go on “America’s Got Talent” or “Dancing with the Stars” to gain that fame,” said Libasci.
“St. Anne can say that her daughter is famous all over the world and is known and loved by so many today. That is because the blessed Mother Mary had faith. Her image has been copied by artists all over the world for the last 2,000 years. How proud St. Anne must be of her daughter because of her faith she became the mother of God,” Libasci said.
After Mass, the bishop greeted parishioners of the steps of St. Anne, one of the state’s most beautiful churches. Built in 1900, the church is on the National Register of Historic Places.
