Berlin Regional Airport is seen from the air. (NH DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — The U.S. Senate appropriation bill contains $5.2 million to construct a hangar and aviation operations building at the Berlin Regional Airport for the N.H. National Guard.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) announced that the funding proposal includes $89 million for 95 projects in New Hampshire, including the funding to create a new staging area for the National Guard at the Berlin airport.

