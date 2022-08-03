BERLIN — The U.S. Senate appropriation bill contains $5.2 million to construct a hangar and aviation operations building at the Berlin Regional Airport for the N.H. National Guard.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) announced that the funding proposal includes $89 million for 95 projects in New Hampshire, including the funding to create a new staging area for the National Guard at the Berlin airport.
Plans call for a 9,000 square foot hangar to store two Black Hawk helicopters and perform emergency maintenance, as well as creating an administrative space, a small classroom and locker room.
Currently, all of the N.H. Army Guard aviation operations are based in Concord. The National Guard Blackhawks fly out of Concord to do high-altitude training in the White Mountain National Forest. With a base in Berlin, the National Guard could increase its efficiency. It would also increase their response time in support of rescue operations and saves the state money as well.
The Guard is proposing to use its vacant armory on Route 16 in Berlin as a North Country base of operations and maintain at least one helicopter at the airport.
The ability to use Berlin as a staging area significantly reduces the flight time from the Concord area to the White Mountains, maximizing actual flight training and on station search and rescue time for the crews.
The Berlin Airport Authority voted in June to lease up to 5 acres of land at the airport to the National Guard. The airport, owned by the city of Berlin, is located off the East Side River Road in Milan. The airport and National Guard have been discussing using the airport for two years.
N.H. National Guard spokesman Gregory Heilshorn said the parties are currently working on a lease agreement.
“Once a lease is agreed to and if the appropriation is passed, we will have sufficient funds for the design and build of a hanger/operations building,” he said in an email exchange.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said they are also working to greatly minimize impacts to surrounding area residents.
“The NHARNG and the Berlin Airport Authority are both committed to being excellent neighbors,” he said.
Grenier said the project is good for the region’s economy.
“What a boon to the airport and northern New Hampshire,” said he said.
The airport’s main source of revenue is the sale of jet fuel and the National Guard would be a big customer.
The city currently provides an annual subsidy to keep the airport running and Grenier has said he expects the airport would be self-supporting with the Guard’s business.
Balsam’s developer Les Otten has said the Berlin airport is important to his plans to redevelop the grant hotel.
The list of projects released by Shaheen also includes:
• A solar project at Ed Fenn Elementary School: $100,000 to the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District to build a solar array at the Edward Fenn Elementary School to offset 80-90 percent of the electricity use at the school.
• A rooftop Solar Array in Gorham: $89,000 to purchase and install a solar array on the Gorham Public Works Garage Roof that will generate 60,057 kWh in year 1.
“The Congressionally Directed Spending process is a crucial opportunity to ensure small states like New Hampshire aren’t shortchanged the resources we deserve, particularly as we continue to grapple with the fallout from the pandemic. I’m thrilled to announce that I successfully secured over $89 million for New Hampshire in the Senate Democrats’ government funding proposal announced last week. This funding supports 95 projects that respond to a variety of needs across our state — from expanding access to health care in underserved areas to investing in workforce development, expanding access to affordable housing and shelter services, supporting victims of violence, updating aging infrastructure and much more,” said Shaheen, who sits on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.
