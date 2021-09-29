BERLIN — After a bid on proposed renovations to the Berlin Fire Station came back at more than twice the original estimate, the Berlin City Council voted Monday to rebid the project.
During a city council meeting on Sept. 7, the council was made aware that the fire station project, which would have included necessary repairs to the floor of the current facility, received only one bid of $658,240, which was more than double the original estimate of $300,000.
At that time, Berlin City Manager Jim Wheeler said he had spoken with Chris Fournier of HEB Engineers, who was going to provide a letter to the city council regarding the situation.
During Monday’s work session, Wheeler presented the letter from Fournier to the council for their consideration.
In the letter, Fournier said that in discussions with the lone bidder on the project, Knowles Industrial Services, as to why the bid was so much higher than the estimate, Knowles explained that pricing for structural steel for the project was approximately $170,000 higher than expected and the floor rehabilitation portion of the project was about $85,000.
According to the letter Knowles attributed some cost increase to being unable to utilize their typical steel supplier due to project bonding requirements.
He wrote that, “The construction climate has been significantly altered in the last two years. Many contractors have a significant amount of backlogged work and have experienced subsequent labor shortages.”
Fournier goes on to state that due to these factors, many bidders may have simply been too busy. He noted that the cost of steel mill products has increased 112 percent over the past year.
The letter also reiterates that based upon HEB’s prior structural assessment report from 2015, the structure is not in immediate danger of failure and can be used with routine monitoring and continued progress toward resolution.
Wheeler told the council they still have some time but need to pursue a resolution of the matter.
Fournier’s letter then recommends two potential courses of action: 1) Rebid the current project with an extended timeframe to allow more schedule flexibility for bidders; or 2) abandon the floor reinforcement project and construct a new building in which to store heavy equipment.
In discussing the second option, Wheeler said initial estimates for a four-bay structure, which would be built just south of the fire station, were around $900,000, and a five-bay structure would be around $1.2 million.
Wheeler said because a new slab on grade steel building is more of an erector-set type project, there are a number of companies that might bid the project, thus bringing the cost closer to the estimate.
Mayor Paul Grenier suggested the city would need stamped architectural plans for a new structure and asked whether it might be prudent to advertise for architects/engineers so the city could at least have that portion of a new building project completed.
Council member Mark Eastman said he didn’t want to spend money on plans if the city couldn’t confirm there would be federal funds available for a new building and suggested putting the project back out for bid to see what happens, adding that the costs of steel and lumber were beginning to come down.
Ultimately, a motion was made to rebid the fire station floor repair project, which was unanimously approved by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.