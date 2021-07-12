BERLIN — The city of Berlin will host a community forum Aug. 10 to discuss the update to Berlin’s master plan.
City officials will be working over the next several weeks on outreach activities to get residents involved in the update.
The forum is scheduled to be held at the White Mountain Community College Bistro beginning at 6 p.m.
The master plan was last updated in 2010.
The firm hired to help the city with its master plan, Resilience Planning and Design of Plymouth, was on hand for Thursday’s planning board meeting to discuss the upcoming community forum.
Liz Kelly of Resilience said her group had finalized an online survey for residents, and the survey will also be available as paper copies at the Berlin Public Library and at Berlin City Hall.
Kelly went over the proposed agenda for the Aug. 10 forum. She said the event will include eight stations residents can visit to provide feedback on a series of four discussion questions.
The questions for discussion are:
• What changes have you seen in Berlin since 2010?
• How and where should Berlin direct new development activity in the future?
• How and where should the city prioritize investments?
• Does this vision statement (the one from 2010) still reflect where Berlin is headed? If not, what is missing from this vision statement? How should it change for 2021 to guide Berlin over the next decade?
Kelly said each station will include large aerial maps of the city to assist in discussing various issues and questions presented.
The master plan sets the tone and direction for the city and oversees the growth, character and development of Berlin. While not a regulatory document, it is used by the city to make decisions on budgets, ordinances, zoning and subdivision and capital improvements. A master plan is not required by law in New Hampshire but one is required in order to have zoning or a historic district. Generally, such plans are offered every 10 years to plan for the next 10-year cycle.
The process got underway in 2020 when Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme issued a request for proposals from companies interested in working with the city on the update. In reporting to the council in October 2020, Laflamme said the current master plan was approved in 2010 but noted that much of the work was done in 2008 and 2009.
Since the current plan was approved, the federal prison has opened, the Burgess BioPower biomass was built, and the region was still in the early stages of developing the ATV trail system that has since become a major economic engine.
Despite advertising statewide, the city received only one proposal, from Resilience.
Laflamme previously noted she was pleased with Resilience's proposal, noting that the company's principal planner, Steven Whitman, had worked on the 2010 master plan with Jeffrey Taylor.
The firm also did Littleton’s master plan. Laflamme previously stated the bulk of their $35,000 project budget will be covered by a grant from the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund.
Following the discussion on the forum, Kelly spoke with planning board members about the economic profile for the city. In preparing a report, Kelly noted Resilience used data compiled by Camoin Associates, who had been hired by the city to provide data analysis of the current conditions in Berlin and to provide a marketing strategy for the city to proceed with development of its economic infrastructure.
During the discussion, Kelly went through a five-page presentation that highlighted various issues within the city. The final portion of the presentation outlined the implications for the master plan as follows:
• Integrate key findings developed as part of the Economic Development Action Plan (Camoin) and community profile into the master plan document.
• Develop a unique brand for the Berlin Master Plan so it coincides with its marketing strategy.
• Highlight development opportunities and propose regulatory changes that will incentivize development in desired areas of the city.
• Provide guidance on how the city can build a connected, accessible, diverse, and high-quality outdoor recreation system. Explore greenway connections, open space opportunities and community garden sites.
• Create diverse housing solutions for the city’s population.
• Review (in a cursory way) the existing building inventory and infrastructure investment opportunities.
• Identify both short-term and long-term strategies in the master plan to ensure incremental and immediate wins while making regular progress on longer-term projects.
• Embrace tactical urbanism strategies as a way of experimenting while this change unfolds.
