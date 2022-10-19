BERLIN — A Republican candidate for a state representative seat from Berlin has moved out of the city and has been removed from the ballot.

N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan confirmed that Coos District 5 candidate Gaston Gingues has registered to vote in Somersworth. With the position vacant, Scanlon said the Republican party is allowed under law to fill the position on the ballot and party officials have named Justin Hale to fill the vacancy.

