BERLIN — A Republican candidate for a state representative seat from Berlin has moved out of the city and has been removed from the ballot.
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan confirmed that Coos District 5 candidate Gaston Gingues has registered to vote in Somersworth. With the position vacant, Scanlon said the Republican party is allowed under law to fill the position on the ballot and party officials have named Justin Hale to fill the vacancy.
Coos District 5 is limited to the city of Berlin and elects two representatives. Also running on the Republican ticket is Lori Korzen. They are opposed by Democrats Corinne Cascade and Henry Noel.
Eli D. Clemmer, chair of the Coos County Republican Committee, said the local party became aware that Gingues had moved after the Sept. primary.
“Upon discovery, with Elliot Gault, the executive director of the NH GOP State Committee, the party immediately notified the Secretary of State's office back in mid-September. Mr. Gingues had also informed the SoS office of his move prior to notifying us,” Clemmer wrote in an email.
The Secretary of State’s office sent out the ballots the first week of October with Gaston Gingues listed as running for one of the district 5 seats.
Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin said the city received its ballots from the state the first week of October and so far has sent out 101 absentee ballots. But those ballots contain Gingues’ name and now have to be replaced with ones listing Justin Hale for the Republican seat.
Adding to the busy election cycle, Fortin said all 101 will be sent a replacement ballot with a letter apologizing for the inconvenience. In the meantime, she said her office is holding applications until the new ballots arrive by the end of the week.
Fortin said she expects some of the original absentee ballots with Gingues running for the Coos 5 state representative seat will be returned. She said those ballots will still be counted but Gingues is not eligible for the position.
