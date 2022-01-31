BERLIN — At Berlin public schools, educational opportunities do not always take place in the classroom. Sometimes activities occur outside, in the snow and dark of night.
Such an opportunity was afforded to over 20 Berlin Middle School students just before Christmas in connection with the Berlin Middle School Outdoor Club when students were given the chance to take a moonlit night hike at Jericho Mountain State Park.
Club sponsor and Berlin Middle School science teacher Jamie Welch said the hike was for students in grades six through eight and involved a hike around Jericho Lake on a “clear cold evening in 5 inches of snow.”
Welch said the hike was an opportunity for students to get out and see the stars away from the lights of the city of Berlin. He said many students “never realized there are stars between stars.”
The night included not only students but about a half dozen staff members and volunteers. The night included several breaks where students broke out into informal sing-alongs and a campfire complete with marshmallows and what Welch called “a scary story.”
The students said the scary story told by Welch involved tales of a sasquatch, which apparently had a more funny than scary ending.
During an interview Friday afternoon, Eighth grader Aubrie Brochu said she liked the opportunity to get outside and that she wanted to participate in the activity because she had never been on a night hike before.
The excursion consisted of a 3.5-mile hike around the lake with a red moon overhead, Brooch said.
Seventh grader Luke Paquette said one of the educational opportunities on the hike included the opportunity to see the location where water treatment for the lake is performed. He described the experience as “very fun” overall.
Sixth grader Leo Manfredi said he went on the trip because he loves being outdoors and that while he has been on nighttime hikes before, he had never done so as part of a school trip. During the trip, Manfredi said he had the opportunity to see moose tracks along the trail that surrounded the lake.
All three of the middle schoolers said their favorite part of the experience was the campfire at the end of the hike and the opportunity to roast marshmallows with their fellow students.
Each student said they would love the opportunity to participate again in an activity connected to the Outdoor Club.
Welch said the hike is just one of the many types of activities the club has organized to allow students the opportunity to participate in outdoor activities. Welch said in years past the club has organized events like hikes, fishing trips, white-water rafting, mountain biking, snow tubing and snow coach rides on Mount Washington.
Welch said he is working on a hike up Mount Jasper as well as an ice fishing trip for students but has not set an exact time for their events.
He said when possible, the club partners with organizations like New Hampshire Fish and Game’s “Let’s Go Fishing” program and Coos County University of New Hampshire-4H Cooperative Extension for support.
