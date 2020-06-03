BERLIN — The Berlin High graduating class of 2020 has dedicated its yearbook to Dennis Carrier.
Carrier is a 15-year veteran teacher responsible for the excellence of the BHS welding program and the success of many young professionals. Berlin welding students have dominated the statewide Skills USA competition and have gone on to compete in the National Skills USA competition.
“He is extremely deserving,” said Yearbook Advisor Courtney High.
"I am so honored to have been chosen the 2020 yearbook recipient,” said Carrier. “ I have been blessed to have even been selected for the position 15 years ago. I have learned many lessons, made lasting relationships with colleagues, and maintain ties with more students than I can count. Thank you all so very much for your well wishes as I retire and take pride in this special award. I will miss the students and my amazing colleagues."
