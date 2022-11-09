In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the month of September 2022.

• Troy Snyder, 25, of Berlin was found guilty of domestic violence, criminal threatening. He was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction suspended on good behavior for one year and meaningful participation in individual counseling with a focus on anger management and a $50 fine.

