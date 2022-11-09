In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the month of September 2022.
• Troy Snyder, 25, of Berlin was found guilty of domestic violence, criminal threatening. He was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction suspended on good behavior for one year and meaningful participation in individual counseling with a focus on anger management and a $50 fine.
• Reuben Correa-Frechette, 20, of Berlin was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Katherine Morris, 44, of Berlin was found guilty of using a false sales receipt and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $670, with $310 suspended on good behavior.
• Cody Comstock, 29, of Bradford, Vt., was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine of $248.
• Coons Heather was found guilty of allowing an improper person to operate his vehicle and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Roy Nicholas, 33, of Berlin was found guilty of two counts of contempt. On each count, he was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment $620, also suspended on good behavior for two years.
• Scott R. Halpin, 54, of Berlin was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine of $62.
• Dominic Borrelli, 19, of South Portland, Maine was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine of $124.
• Aaron Comeau, 38, of Berlin was found guilty of contempt and sentenced to 30 days in the House of Corrections, with all of the sentence suspended for a year on condition of good behavior. He was found guilty of criminal mischief and sentenced to 10 days in House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for one year and restitution of $900.
• Joshua Guay, 21, of Berlin was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Carson Vanknowe, 21, of Beverly Mass., was found guilty of driving with a suspended license and ordered to pay a fine of $310.
• Timothy Robbins, 33, of Rumford, Me., was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• William Ritzar, 32, of Brookfield, Ma., was found guilty of operating an OHRV on a public way and ordered to pay a fine and penalty of $124.
• Ricky Stiasny, Jr., 34, of Berlin was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty of $124.
• John Morley, 67, of Berlin was found guilty of driving after suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Morgan Bergeron, 26, of Berlin was found guilty of reckless operation, and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, and his license was suspended for 60 days.
