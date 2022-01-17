In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Horace Goodrum, 35, of 401 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $434 or serve three days. He was also found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended on good behavior for one year, and restitution of $5.99 to Circle K. A second criminal trespass charge was nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Allison Knapp-Boucher, 36, of 512 Hillsboro St., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting at Walmart in Gorham. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Brian Miller, 45, of 441 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of reckless operation. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license to drive was revoked for 60 days.
• Richard Fillds, 56, of 133 Strafford St., Berlin, was found guilty of one count of resisting arrest and one count of simple assault. On the resisting arrest charge, he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. Both the fine and jail sentence were suspended upon good behavior for two years. He was also placed on probation for two years which may terminate after one year of good behavior. Fillds was given a 12-month suspended sentence on the simple assault charge, concurrent with the sentence for resisting arrest.
• Melissa Wedge, 41, of 27 Tenth St., Berlin, was found guilty of simple assault. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended upon condition the defendant continue counseling with quarterly reports to the Berlin police department. At the end of a year, the charge may be reduced to a violation depending on good behavior and counseling.
• Michael Day, 44, of 12 Green Square, Berlin, was found guilty of reckless operation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. His license to drive was revoked for 60 days.
• Jonathan Henson, 31, of 184 Glen Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of driving without giving proof of license. He was sentenced to 14 days in the House of Correction to start March 1 and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930, suspended for two years on good behavior. A charge of driving after suspension was placed on file without a finding upon good behavior for two years. If the charge is brought forward, the defendant will be fined $1,000 plus penalty assessment.
• Tiffany Digaetano, 38, of 40 Spring St., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment of food items at Big Apple on East Mason St., Berlin and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended on good behavior for two years. She was ordered to make restitution of $13.38 to Big Apple.
• Robert Wilmot, 59, of 2206 Chaney Drive, Ruskin, Fla., was found guilty of resisting arrest, DUI, and open container. On the open container charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $186, suspended on good behavior for one year. On the resisting arrest charge, he was given a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year. On the DUI charge, Wilmot was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license was revoked for nine months. He was ordered to complete the DWI First Offense Program and may apply for early reinstatement of his license upon completion of the program.
• Justin Bailey, 34, of 396 Forbush Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended on good behavior for six months.
• Andrew Small, 38, of 46 Promenade St., Gorham, was found guilty of resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 90 days in the House of Correction with 60 days suspended. The remaining 30 days are to be served concurrent with a Superior Court sentence he is currently serving.
• Alex McAllister, 24, of 110 Landing Road, Hampton, was found guilty of driving after suspension. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Michael Sullivan, 28, of 41 Franklin St., Berlin, had a charge of driving after suspension placed on file without a finding on condition of good behavior for six months.
• Brad Salvas, 27, of 520 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of simple assault-domestic violence and criminal mischief. On the simple assault charge, he was sentenced to 90 days in the House of Correction deferred for two years on condition he participate in anger management counseling as well as substance abuse counseling for one year with quarterly reports to the court and state. He must also be on good behavior for two years. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $980 with $930 deferred for two years. On the criminal mischief charge he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, all of which is suspended on good behavior for one year.
