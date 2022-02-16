BERLIN — The Berlin City Council spent a significant part of its work session meeting Monday discussing the city’s snow-removal policy due to concerns raised by residents regarding snow around the city’s schools.
Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme said she had recently spoken with Assistant Public Works Director Mark Lapointe about the issue.
She said the city’s snow-removal policy had been revised a couple of years ago as originally, funeral homes and churches were plowed out before the schools. She said the current policy is that downtown is the first priority and then the schools.
In discussing the matter with Lapointe, Laflamme said it was suggested that downtown snow removal be handled in a different way, starting with Main Street and then clearing the Berlin Elementary School before proceeding to clear Pleasant Street.
Laflamme said she was presenting the matter to the council to determine whether the council wanted to revisit the current policy and make changes. One of the other proposals Laflamme made was to give latitude to Lapointe and other public works supervisors to make decisions based upon then existing circumstances.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said that she thought when the city council made changes to the policy the schools had been moved to first priority over downtown. She said when the policy was modified several years ago it was for a similar reason — multiple phone calls from residents regarding the issue at the schools. She noted that with the recent storms the snow situation was dangerous for children, specifically those at the elementary school.
Mayor Paul Grenier said he liked the idea of giving latitude to Lapointe to make the decisions.
Grenier said, “Let him (Lapointe) do his thing then we will see how the rest of the winter works and we can adjust the policy accordingly in the fall.”
Grenier noted that the policy currently includes priority buildings that are no longer a priority while students are waiting for buses in areas with 6- and 7-foot snow banks.
“I think we have to do whatever it takes to get the schools done,” Grenier said.
Councilor Mark Eastman said in talking with Lapointe he felt the idea of doing Main Street and then hitting the elementary school would resolve the problem.
Councilor Robert Theberge agreed that the schools should be priority No. 1.
“Safety of our kids should be foremost,” Theberge said.
While no vote was taken on the issue, the council unanimously agreed to give discretion to Lapointe to make decisions regarding the removal policy for the rest of the winter season.
The council did vote unanimously, with Eastman recusing himself, to approve the discharge of a special warrant/tax deferral for a property located on 23 Wight St. The overall deferral, including interest, totaled $47,664.01.
The deferrals had been granted by the Board of Assessors and dated from 1995 to 2007.
According to Laflamme the owners of the property who had been granted the deferrals were not deceased and in order for the deferrals to be collected the deferrals need to be discharged from assessing and released to finance to be collected.
Berlin Finance Director Holly Larsen said that when the deferrals are released her department can then issue a bill for payment. Afterwards a lien could be issued on the property and if necessary, the city could go to tax lien foreclosure after a period of two years and one day has passed from the lien being issued.
Grenier asked Larsen if the city could waive part of the interest costs if the current owner sought to sell the property in order to help effectuate a sale, and Larsen said the city would need to seek legal advice before considering any waiver of interest costs.
