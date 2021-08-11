BERLIN — The city of Berlin recently applied for almost $1.1 million in potential funds from the American Rescue Plan.
According to Berlin City Manager James Wheeler, Finance Director Holly Larsen submitted the city’s application for ARP funds Aug. 2 and the city received confirmation their application was received on Aug. 3.
A story in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Monday said Berlin was one of several towns that had not yet submitted an application for funds, but Wheeler said information may have been based upon when the newspaper checked the information. He assured the Berlin Sun that the request for funds had been made last week and that the city was simply waiting to hear back on their application.
Wheeler said the funds would be divided up over the next two years, with $529,000 anticipated to come to the city this year. He said the request was made by calculating the amount the city lost in revenues due to the COVID-19 virus. He said if a community meets the criteria set for under the ARP, which he said he believes Berlin does, can receive funds that are then placed in the general fund revenues for use by the city. He said Larsen performed the calculations, based upon the criteria given by ARP and that the city’s application was based upon those calculations.
“I feel pretty confident,” Wheeler said about receiving the ARP funds. “Our finance director did the calculations in the way they (the federal government) described. There are still some steps to go through, there is going to be an audit and a subsequent request for information before the funds will be released.”
Wheeler said he wasn’t sure exactly when the city would hear back regarding its application, but he noted that several communities have already received its funding so he is anticipating that Berlin could receive its funding sometime in the fall.
Wheeler also said the city applied to receive another $529,000 distribution for next year.
