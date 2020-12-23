GORHAM — The sale of Gorham Paper and Tissue was approved in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Friday and the closing is expected to take place by the end of the year.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Justice Karen Owens ruled she found no reason for delay in implementing the order, which calls for the sale of substantially all of the assets of GPT and its subsidiary, White Mountain Tissue.
GPT filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 4, at the same time announcing it had agreed to sell its assets to an affiliate of Behrens Investment Group of New York. The sale document lists the purchaser as Gorham Acquisition LLC., but local officials report Central National-Gottesman Inc., will be the new owner.
Behrens served as a “stalking horse bidder” in the bankruptcy proceedings. It also provided $1.5 million in financing to keep the mill operating throughout the bankruptcy.
The purchase agreement states the parties have set the cash purchase price at $8.75 million. The new owner will also assume a $3.3 million loan owned to Bank of New Hampshire plus $248,640 owned to the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District.
At the closing, GPT is required to pay back property taxes with interest to Berlin and Gorham. Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee said the amount owned Gorham comes to about $600,000 with interest while Berlin is owned over $170,000 (see related story).
In court documents, the parties said it was important to sell the mill quickly to preserve the viability of the business and maximize the value of the assets.
Despite the quick sale, GTP and its advisors said they engaged “in a robust and extensive marketing and sale process, both before and after filing for bankruptcy.
Before filing, GPT said it contacted 211 potential buyers, executed confidential agreements with 71, and entered into advanced discussions with at least eight potential buyers. After filing, an information packet was provided to 252 potential buyers and three did site visits. Despite those efforts, no other qualified bids were received.
Local officials were pleased at the news that the sale appears imminent. The mill employs about 100 people, including both salaried and hourly workers.
“It’s good news for Gorham,” said Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee, who said she was contacted to get an updated figure for the unpaid property taxes in Gorham. She said because the mill has had trouble paying its property taxes in recent year, the town has been forced to carry a reserve fund of $415,000 in case it ultimately defaulted. The town will no longer have to carry that reserve.
Vallee said CNG officials met with town officials back in October and said they intend to clean up the mill property, infuse much-needed capital, increase energy efficiency, and tear down old buildings that are no longer used. Vallee said CNG told the town they want to entice other manufacturing businesses to come and operate on excess acreage not used by the mill. She said company officials also said they plan to be good community partners and financially participate in civic events.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier also said it was great news for the valley and a big relief. He said he is hopeful there will be synergies between the mill and the Burges BioPower biomass plant. He said CNG officials also met with him and City Manager James Wheeler last fall. At that time, the officials indicated that in the long-term CNG is interested in installing equipment in the plant to allow the mill to convert the large parent rolls of tissue it produces into various products like tissue paper.
CNG is described as a global marketer of pulp, paper, tissue, packaging and plywood.
Founded in 1886, it has been a family-operated business for 130 years. With sales listed at $6.8 billion annually, Forbes Magazine places it 63th on its list of the largest U.S. private companies for 2020. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., CNG employs more than 3,000 people in 29 countries around the world.
The Gorham mill was purchased in 2011 by Lynn Tilton and her company Patriarch Papers, using money from three Zohar collateralized loan funds she set up. The funds owe more than $1.7 billion to their backers and went bankrupt in 2018. Shortly after buying the mill, Tilton installed a new $30 million tissue machine. But the mill has struggled to pay its property taxes in recent years, negotiating a payment plan with Gorham.
Officials for both GPT and Behrens declined to talk about the sale order, saying they would be willing to talk after the deal closes.
(Reporter Edith Tucker contributed to this story.)
