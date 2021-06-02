MILAN — A 27-year-old Berlin woman died Wednesday morning from injuries received in an early morning car accident on Route 110. Brenda Cloutier was a culinary student at White Mountains Community College and was to start a new job at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods.
Berlin police said the accident happened on Route 110 near Spring Road in West Milan. Cloutier was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Cloutier’s obituary said she was the mother of three young children. She was a 2012 graduate of Berlin High School.
(Brenda Cloutier’s obituary appears elsewhere in this issue)
