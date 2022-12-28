BERLIN — It’s a twist on a line from a popular ‘90s movie about lessons learned on and off the baseball diamond: If they come, we will build it.
The Androscoggin Food Co-op is on a membership drive, a drive to have enough members so that the next steps can be taken, and a local co-op building can be built somewhere in Coos County or the Androscoggin Valley.
The location is yet to be determined. It will be strategically chosen.
To date, at least 301 members are on board. The goal is for membership to reach 600 to 700 members.
“We’re not concerned about having the co-op,” said Sarah Clemmitt, one of several co-op members who met via Zoom on a recent Friday night.
Joining Clemmitt were Mike Holt and Peter Higbee, and later, Dan Whittet. All agree it is just a matter of time for more members to join and the launch of the co-op to happen.
The Androscoggin Food Co-op, once a location is determined, may be on a main drag between Gorham and Berlin, or perhaps, in another location with easy access off another prominent thoroughfare. In terms of grocery service, the market is there — economically speaking — for a Coos-based food cooperative. In fact, as Higbee indicated, A Coos County location may take business away from the Littleton Food Co-op, off Bethlehem Road near the I-93 and Route 302 junction in Grafton County.
A food co-op is about more than food and food trends; it’s about creating a community of people who give back to community organizations. Cast aside any stereotypes of the inside of a co-op store being stocked with an abundance of root vegetables, crunchy granola or incense. As a recent visit to the Littleton Food Co-op proved, the items for sale rival any large grocery store or specialty food store. The items’ price points meet many grocery budget levels.
It is important to know that the co-op represents a “group of people. It’s not the store,” Higbee said.
Ultimately, profits from the store are invested back into the community. Proceeds from sales on a certain day, for example, benefit a variety of nonprofits or causes, as do food co-ops in other New Hampshire locations.
There is a membership buy-in of $200 — a one-time equity payment. The money is kept in a secure bank account, Higbee explained. It can be paid all at once or spread out in eight monthly payments of $25 to reach the $200 total. The buy-in makes each member an equal owner of the co-op with other members. A gift of membership can be made online at https://androfood.coop/gift-memberships/
As the Tom Petty song says, “the waiting is the hardest part.”
It takes on average, nationally, eight years from incorporation of a food co-op business model to the day a physical store with goods for sale opens. The co-ops current member owners know this is a challenge for recruitment of more member-owners.
“Despite having a solid vision and plan, we’re still asking people to invest in the future of our community, without an immediate return,” according to Higbee.
Still, the membership drive continues. When at least 300 more people become member-owners, a building site committee can be formed.
The co-op’s Board of Member-Directors is now at nine members. Outreach with attendees last summer at the Gorham Farmers Market provided the board with additional information helpful for marketing.
Three grants received earlier are helping cover the costs of ongoing website updates and membership recruitment activities. And, to cover the cost of hiring a part-time outreach communications coordinator. Getting the word out beyond Berlin and Gorham in New Hampshire will spur additional member-owners and interest in the co-op, the group believes.
“Instead of spending membership equity, we’re trying to get grant money to cover these kinds of costs,” Clemmitt said.
The dedication and creativity of the co-op’s current board and non-board volunteers are inspiring, notes Higbee.
New volunteers are welcome, Higbee said. Send an email to: androfoodcoop@gmail.com
“We are ready to present to any local groups who would like to hear about the co-op. We can also provide written material about the co-op, in any length, for newsletters, church bulletins, employee newsletters, etc.,” he wrote.
There is room in this region for a store that can provide for sale a different product. Sales at the Walmart Supercenter at 561 Main St. in Gorham will not be hurt by a food co-op, the Zoom attendees agree. Berlin Marketplace at 19 Pleasant St. in Berlin is an independently operated, locally owned grocery store.
“We’re not going to hurt the local business,” Higbee said.
To learn more, including signing up to be a member-owner, go to androfood.coop or check out its Facebook page: facebook.com/AndroFoodCoop. Gift certificates for someone to become a member-owner can be made at this online site.
