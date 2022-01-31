CONCORD — An updated redistricting map would give Berlin two dedicated state representatives and the city would share a third representative with three other towns. Coos County would go back to having seven representative districts instead of six.
House Special Committee on Redistricting Chair Barbara Griffin presented an amended plan to the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs committee Monday afternoon.
The House passed its plan last month but Griffin explained that the committee knew an amendment would be necessary after the plan was released.
Based on U.S. Census figures, Coos County’s population dropped by over 5 percent over the last ten years while the state’s population grew overall. As a result, Coos County will lose a state representative, going from 10 to nine representatives. In the plan passed by the House, the nine representatives were divided among six districts.
Most of the criticism over the proposed Coos plan centered on the decision to group Berlin and Jefferson in a single district with three representatives.
The N.H. Constitution calls for every community with a population over the threshold of 3,444, to have a dedicated representative. Berlin currently has three dedicated representatives but with its population just under 10,000, it is now eligible to have two dedicated representatives. But instead, the proposed map added Jefferson to the district and kept it at three representatives.
Residents of both Berlin and Jefferson noted the two communities have little in common and are separated by Kilkenny, which is entirely within the White Mountain National Forest.
While Berlin would be losing dedicated representatives, Jefferson officials said the move would virtually disenfranchise the residents of Jefferson with its population at 1,043.
Jefferson resident Maura Chappell said she strongly opposes putting Berlin and Jefferson together.
“We are going to be absorbed,” she argued.
Chappell also pointed out that Berlin’s population is artificially boosted by the 1,243 inmates in the federal and state prisons. She questioned counting them as residents.
Another concern over the original House plan was over the creation of a large floterial District 2 that ranges from Pittsburg to Stark and includes Errol, Dummer and Milan. One representative will cover that entire area. In her remarks Monday, Griffin said the committee was not able to do away the large floterial district.
Testimony at the Senate hearing strongly opposed the redistricting plan. Olivia Fink, executive director of Open Democracy, said she believed the redistricting plan was designed to benefit the majority party.
Coos Districts under House Plan as passed
• District 1 would include the towns of Dalton, Lancaster, Northumberland and Stratford, and would elect two representatives.
• District 2 would include Clarksville, Dixville, Dummer, Errol, Milan, Millsfield, Pittsburg, Stark, Columbia, Clarksville and Stewartstown, and would elect one representative.
• District 3 would include Colebrook, Columbia and Stewartstown, and elect one representative.
• District 4 would include Carroll and Whitefield, and elect one representative.
• District 5 would include Berlin and Jefferson, and elect three representatives.
• District 6 would include Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne and Success, and elect one representative.
Coos Districts under House amendment
• District 1 — same.
• District 2 — same.
• District 3 — same.
• District 4 — Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield; one representative.
• District 5 — Berlin, two representatives.
• District 6 — Gorham, Randolph, Success and Shelburne; one representative.
• District 7 — Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield; one representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.