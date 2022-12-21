CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation reminds those planning to explore the N.H. backcountry this winter to be careful when and where they park their vehicles. Drivers are cautioned against leaving vehicles parked along the roadway. Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of a state-maintained highway runs the risk of having their vehicle towed by law enforcement.

Backcountry visitors are encouraged to park in clearly marked and designated parking areas, typically found at the summit of mountain passes and at some trailheads. It’s important to note that a significant number of parking areas that are available during the spring, summer and fall, are not plowed for winter use. Additionally, those that are plowed, particularly those maintained by NHDOT, are not plowed during winter storms.  These lots may have a single lane plowed if the lot is used as a plow route turnaround. For the most part, these lots are plowed as part of storm cleanup during regular work hours, Monday thru Friday. Those using the lots should be prepared to shovel their way out and be aware that cell service is not always available in these areas.

