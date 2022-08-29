LANCASTER — Cases at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin dominated the August list of Coos County grand jury indictments.

• Four people were indicted on a charge of delivery of articles to prisoners (conspiracy): Nathaniel J. Bergeron, 26, of Berlin; Steven B. Howard, 39, of Berlin; Cheri Spinosa, 51, of Nashua; and Thomas D. Clark, 39, of Allenstown. The indictments allege that last November Bergeron and Howard were both inmates at the state prison and arranged to have Spinosa get 10 Suboxone strips from Clark that Spinosa allegedly attempted to deliver to Howard. Spinosa was also indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.

