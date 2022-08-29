LANCASTER — Cases at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin dominated the August list of Coos County grand jury indictments.
• Four people were indicted on a charge of delivery of articles to prisoners (conspiracy): Nathaniel J. Bergeron, 26, of Berlin; Steven B. Howard, 39, of Berlin; Cheri Spinosa, 51, of Nashua; and Thomas D. Clark, 39, of Allenstown. The indictments allege that last November Bergeron and Howard were both inmates at the state prison and arranged to have Spinosa get 10 Suboxone strips from Clark that Spinosa allegedly attempted to deliver to Howard. Spinosa was also indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Jonathan Alan-Ray Goff, 24, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of simple assault by a prisoner. The charge alleges Goff was an inmate at the state prison last November and engaged in an affray that caused injury to a correctional officer.
• Michael W. Harper, 35, of Berlin and Michelle D. Hensley, 43, of Dover were each indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit the crime of delivery of articles to prisoners. The indictments allege Harper was an inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility and communicated by phone with Hensley to bring him the controlled drugs methamphetamine and buprenorphine. Hensley allegedly entered the prison during visitor hours to visit Harper and was found in possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine. Hensley was also indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Ryan D. Sullivan, 27, of Concord was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner while he was an inmate at the Northern Correctional Facility in Berlin.
Meeting on Aug. 19, the grand jury returned 21 indictments against 16 individuals.
• Joshua Cismowski, 28, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Joshua Dube , 49, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender.
• Joshua A. Kozacka, 32, of Madison was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Chad L. Moxley, 42, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of operating after certification as a habitual offender.
• Marc Ouellette, 51, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Jillian M. Paradis, 39, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of forgery alleging she used a fraudulent $100 bill at a local store.
• Nicholas J. Quimby, 33, of Littleton was indicted on two counts of operating after certification as a habitual offender.
• Aron S. Theriault, 25, of Colebrook was indicted on charges of reckless conduct — deadly weapon and attempted first degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.