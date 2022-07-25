COLUMBIA — A 51-year-old Columbia man went on a walk from his residence Friday and suffered an unknown medical episode while on a walk that caused him to be disoriented and fail to return home in a timely manner.
Robert Bulkley left around 11 a.m. for a walk down a set of railroad tracks near his residence.
When he failed to return to his residence within a reasonable amount of time, a family member called authorities to help locate Bulkley at about 1:15 p.m.
A N.H. State Police trooper responded initially and then requested a N.H. Fish and Game K-9 unit to assist in the search. Multiple conservation officers along with the K-9 Moxie responded to the staging area near the residence to assist with the search.
Conservation Officer Eric Fluette along with K-9 Moxie used a scent article that was obtained from a family member of Bulkley to initiate a track from the place last seen. A few minutes later and a half mile north from the residence, K-9 Moxie along with Fluette were able to find Bulkley at the bottom of a steep embankment, about 20 yards off the tracks laying in thick underbrush, not easily visible from the railroad tracks.
With the assistance of 45th parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and Rescue, N.H. State Police and Fish and Game Conservation Officers they were able to secure Bulkley to a litter and carry him a short distance to Colebrook’s rescue vehicle.
He was then driven from the scene, loaded into 45th Parallel’s Ambulance and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for evaluation and treatment.
Without K-9 Moxie and her trained capabilities, authorities believe that Bulkley would not have been found in such a short amount of time, which was critical to his well-being.
