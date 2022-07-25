Missing Man with unknown medical

Fish and Game K9 Moxie helped search and rescue personnel help find a 51-year old Columbia man after a medical episode left him disoriented. (COURTESY PHOTO) 

COLUMBIA — A 51-year-old Columbia man went on a walk from his residence Friday and suffered an unknown medical episode while on a walk that caused him to be disoriented and fail to return home in a timely manner.

Robert Bulkley left around 11 a.m. for a walk down a set of railroad tracks near his residence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.