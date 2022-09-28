LANCASTER— Drug charges dominated the list of indictments returned by the Coos County grand jury meeting on Friday, Sept. 16. Fourteen indictments were issued against seven individuals.
• Chad D. Clark, 44, of Colebrook was indicted on two counts of simple assault. He is alleged to have kicked Colebrook Police Cpl. Dakota Lurvey in both legs multiple times and spit on the officer.
• Spring H. Hawkins, 37, of Littleton was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (crack cocaine).
• Jonathan C. Lugg, 35, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (buprenorphine) and first degree assault with a deadly weapon. The assault charge alleges he struck an individual in the head multiple times with an axe, causing lacerations to the head.
• John D. McBride, 27, of Berlin was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine).
• Jillian M. Paradis, 39, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug (fentanyl and tramadol).
• Victoria Valliere, 24, of Berlin was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl and methamphetamine).
• Henry E. Woods, 38, of Berlin was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug ( fentanyl and methamphetamine).
