LANCASTER — A Coos County Superior Court grand jury issued the following indictments, or accusations of a serious crime, on Dec. 16:
Cory A. Bernard, 41, 2 Birch St., Apt. 2, Berlin, indicted on a charge of being an armed career criminal. Also, indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, buprenorphine, and indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
Peter N. Bunnell, 36, 215 U.S. Route 3, West Stewartstown, indicted on a charge of sexual assault on a person under age 16 and who was not his legal spouse.
Jacquelyn Campbell, 36, 38 Pleasant St., Apt. 1, Berlin, indicted on a charge of forgery for altering a check drawn on another person’s Northway Bank account. Also, indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Christina L. Chamberlain, 40, 287 Dalton Road, Dalton, indicted on a charge of a controlled drug act for selling a quantity of fentanyl.
Daniel F. Dion, 60, 36 Castle Drive, Milan, indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender.
Adrienne Hilliard, 32, 100 New Salem St., Laconia, indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle.
Crystal R. Humiston, 55, 640 Bog Road, North Stratford, indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, Ritalin. And, indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, Valium.
Darcie M. Ingerson, 31, 301 Twin Mountain Road, Whitefield, indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. And, indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl. And, indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for allegedly driving a motor vehicle and nearly striking Northumberland Police Officer Brian Jenkins.
Shanna M. Jackson, 37, 34 Hemlock Lane, Apt. 2, Berlin, indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl.
Alexander D. Johnston, 28, 80 Hillside Ave., Groveton, indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, fentanyl.
Eric J. Lefebvre, 41, 267 Emerson Road, Stark, indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, fentanyl, and indicted on a charge of a sale of methamphetamine.
Jacob Marshall, 30, 974 U. S. Route 3, North Stratford, indicted on a charge of forgery of government instrument or check for trying to pay for an item at the Dollar General in Lancaster with a fraudulent $20 bill. And, indicted on a charge of forgery for trying to exchange a fraudulent $20 bill with a legitimate $20 bill from the store’s cashier. Also, indicted on a charge of forgery for allegedly using a fraudulent $20 bill to pay for an item at Jiffy Mart in Lancaster. Marshall also was indicted on a charge of tampering with witnesses and informants for attempting to induce or otherwise cause Dollar General store employees to withhold any testimony or information about the presentation of the fake currency to the store’s cashiers.
Felicia T. McKearney, 34, 267 Emerson Road, Stark, indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, fentanyl, and indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
Jason A. Morneau, 40, 4 Androscoggin St., Gorham, indicted on 26 separate charges of alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.
Mason R. Therriault, 29, 10 Pike St., Groveton, indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, fentanyl, with death resulting. And, indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, fentanyl. Also, indicted on two separate charges of possession of methamphetamine. And, indicted on a charge of sale of fentanyl.
