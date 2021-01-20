LANCASTER — A Colebrook couple were indicted last week on a charge of second degree assault: domestic violence and strangling a 3-month old infant last April.
Gerald F. Hope, 37, and Erica Weatherwax, 26, both of 9 Bridge St., Colebrook were indicted by a Coos County grand jury for abusing the baby.
The indictment and arrest affidavit allege Hope sprayed milk from a bottle directly into the baby’s mouth while the infant was lying on Weatherwax’s lap. The baby was “crying, choking and grasping for air.”
The indictment charged Weatherwax assisting by holding the baby and videotaping the incident with her cell phone.
The alleged incident came to light when the baby was brought to the Indian Stream Health Center in Colebrook a week late for a 3-month check-up. T
he affidavit said both Hope and Weatherwax said they had skipped the earlier appointment although they knew the child had some kind of arm injury.
Dr. Tom Sweeney diagnosed a fractured left upper arm and said the infant needed to be checked out at Dartmouth-Hitchchock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Confirming the fracture, Dartmouth also said there were two or three fractured ribs on her left side, a spinal fracture, two likely fracture sites on her left shoulder blade, and a fracture site on the left forearm and right humerus.
The baby also had an upper lip injury.
Medical authorities notified N.H. Division of Children and Youth Services and in turn DCYS called Colebrook police.
In all the grand jury returned 22 indictments against 16 individuals.
Two people were indicted for attacks on law enforcement.
• Dennis J. Aldrich, 48, 0f 28 Holton Park, Lancaster, was indicted on two counts of simple assault: physical contact alleging he grabbed the throat of one Lancaster police officer and put a second Lancaster police officer in a headlock.
• Alan D. George, 62, of 789 Meadows Road, Jefferson, was indicted on two counts of assault by a prisoner. George is alleged to have grabbed the right arm of Corrections Officer Scott Williamson at the Coos County House of Corrections and slashed the officer’s arm with his fingernails. He is also charged with pulling off Williamson’s protective face mask.
• Sophia Allen, 19, of 272 Gorham Hill Road, Gorham, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief alleging she purposefully damaged an automotive and flower pot.
• Donovan J. Aubin, 19, of 178 Bridge St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (morphine, fentanyl, and tramadol).
• James C. Bartlett Jr., of 1 Gould St. in Colebrook, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl and tramadol).
• Shelley Breen, 50, of 689 Waterford Road, Littleton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine) .
• Frantzer Fleurimond, 33, of 138 East Milan Rd., and Sophia Joseph, 23, of 36 Westand St., Brockton, Mass., were each indicted on one count of delivery of articles to prisoners and conspiracy to commit the crime of delivery of drugs to prisoners. The indictments allege the pair sought to have Joseph deliver strips of the drug buprenorphine to Fleurimond at the Northern N.H. Correctional facility in Berlin. Fleruimond was also charged with a third count of possession of a controlled drug, previous conviction.
• Dawn E. Fraser, 37, of 130 Prospect St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine) previous conviction.
• Hakeem J. Harris, 22, of 333 School St., Berlin, was indicted on one count of possession of controlled drugs (tramadol, morphine, and fentanyl) – subsequent offense.
• Lincoln W. Karl, 31, of 30 Portland St., Lancaster, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine)- subsequent conviction.
• Casey Larcomb, 29, of Jefferson, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (diazepam and
• Randall J. Savage, 35, of 409 Brown Road, Groveton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl). )
• Joseph Jamal Thompson, 33, of 734 Fourth Ave., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of robbery.
