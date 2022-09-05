BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, last month the following cases were heard:
• Tammy Guerin, 42, of Berlin was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, deferred for two years on condition of good behavior and ordered to make restitution of $152.74 to Sam’s Variety within 60 days.
• Denis Bouchard, 54, of Berlin was found guilty of possession of more than three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for one year on good behavior.
• Karen Supry, 48, of Berlin was found guilty of reckless conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and her license was suspended for 60 days. Charges of DUI and directional signals were nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Michael A. Furtado, 55, of Berlin was found guilty of improper passing and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62. A charge of speeding was dismissed.
• Ryan Letarte, 40, of Berlin was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $186, which was suspended for one year on condition of good behavior and restoration of his license within 90 days. Charges of unregistered and driving after suspension were nolle prossed.
• Joseph Courchesne, 36, of Berlin was found guilty of DUI. He was referred to an Impaired Drive Care Management Program and to DWI First Offense and his license to drive was revoked for nine months although he may petition the court for early reinstatement. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620
• Michael Harrington, 35, of Berlin was found guilty of three counts of violation of a protective order, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of contempt. On one count of violation of a protective order he was sentenced to 270 days in the House of Correction with credit for 40 days of pretrial confinement. The remaining 230 days were suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
On the other two counts of violation of a protective order he was sentenced to two six-month terms in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930.
On the criminal trespass charge he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on one year good behavior. On the contempt charge, he was sentenced to six months in the HOC, suspended on two years good behavior. All the jail sentences are concurrent.
• Faith Marshall 20, of Berlin was found guilty of DUI. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. Her license was revoked for 12 months. She was referred to Impaired Drive Care Management Program and to DWI First Offense under 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.