BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, last month the following cases were heard:

• Tammy Guerin, 42, of Berlin was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, deferred for two years on condition of good behavior and ordered to make restitution of $152.74 to Sam’s Variety within 60 days.

