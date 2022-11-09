In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, in October the following cases were heard:

• Sean Sweatt, 35, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal mischief and sentenced to 10 days in the House of Corrections, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.

