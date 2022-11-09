In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, in October the following cases were heard:
• Sean Sweatt, 35, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal mischief and sentenced to 10 days in the House of Corrections, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Chad Blais, 48, of Berlin was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with five days of pretrial confinement satisfying the fine and assessment. He must also make restitution of $20 to Tractor Supply.
Blais was also found guilty of two counts of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 on each count with two days of pretrial confinement satisfying the fine and assessment on each.
• Nicholas Rio, 30, Georgetown, MA., was found guilty of two counts of simple assault and sentenced to the House of Corrections for 180 days with 135 days suspended for two years on one count. On the remaining count, he given a 6-month sentence suspended on good behavior for five years. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
• Lindsay Demers, 37, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal mischief and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. Demers was ordered to make restitution of $21.07 to Cohen Stone.
• Joshua Labbe, 40, of Berlin was found guilty of simple assault. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930, suspended for one year on condition of good behavior. Labbe was also ordered to enroll and complete 8 hours of anger management classes.
• James Gauthier, 52, of Lewiston, Maine was found guilty of operating an unregistered vehicle and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Alicia Hood, 31, of Berlin was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Phillip Parrish, 29, of Berlin was found guilty of driving after revocation and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• John McBride, 27, of Berlin was found guilty of domestic violence: simple assault-physical, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, and willful concealment. On the simple assault charge, was sentenced to nine months in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years. McBride was placed on probation and must undergo counseling and treatment as recommended. A $50 domestic violence fine was also imposed.
On one count of theft by unauthorized taking, he was sentenced to 10 days in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. McBride was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for one year on condition of good behavior.
On the second count of theft by unauthorized taking, McBride was sentenced to 90 days in House of Correction, suspended for one year on good behavior.
McBride was found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay $650 in fine and penalty assessment.
McBride was also found guilty of willful concealment and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for one year on good behavior and restitution of $177 to Wal-Mart.
• Lorraine Lanciaux, 62, of Berlin was found guilty of four counts on simple assault for grabbing and kicking two Berlin police officers and spitting in the face of one. She was sentenced to four concurrent sentences of 12 months in the House of Correction with six months suspended on condition of good behavior for two years, and placed on two years probation upon release. Lanciaux was also ordered to pay $2,480 in fines and penalty assessments.
• Matthew Olszewski, 37, of Hadley, Mass., was found guilty of open container on an OHRV and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $186.
• Jeffrey Lessard, 36, of Berlin was found guilty of domestic violence: simple assault : physical contact and sentenced to 9 months in the House of Correction suspended on good behavior and the defendant’s meaningful participation in alcohol and drug evaluation and mental health counseling as recommended. He was ordered to pay a domestic violence fine of $50. He was also found guilty of contempt and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Brian Miller, 46, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal mischief and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Kelly Perreault, 44, was found guilty of domestic violence: simple assault: physical contact and ordered to pay fines and penalty assessment of $670, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Nancy Cope, 46, of Berlin was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine of $62.
• Sherri Arno, 38, of Errol was found guilty of violating the hands-free ordinance and ordered to pay a fine of $50.
• Eric Therriault, 39, of Berlin was found guilty of violating a city nuisance activity ordinance and ordered to pay a fine of $250.
• Jesiah Longo, 22, of Berlin was found guilty of driving after suspension and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Taylor Roy, 22, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Lucy Lamoureux, 57, of Berlin was found guilty of operating an uninspected vehicle and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $74.40.
• Eva Cambra, 29, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with all of the amount suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
Cambra was also found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment 0f $310, with all of the amount suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Kyle Pike, 17, of Gorham was found guilty of failing to have child restraints and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Frank Heath, 52, of Milan was found guilty of violation of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930, satisfied by serving seven days of pretrial confinement. He was also sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction, suspended on condition of good behavior for one years.
On a guilty finding to a charge of violation of a protective order, Health was sentenced to the House of Correction for 60 days, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. He was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930, suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Michael Day, 45, of Berlin was found guilty of a city motor vehicle offense and ordered to pay a fine of $150.
