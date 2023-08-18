BERLIN — A child's drowning in a backyard swimming pool on Monday, Aug. 14, remains under investigation by the Berlin Police Department and state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

On Monday afternoon, police said, officers responded to a report of a missing 3-year-old. Less than two hours later, he was found in a swimming pool a couple of blocks away.

