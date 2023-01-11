CONCORD — 603 Legal Aid recently received a $140,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to help further its mission of improving access to justice.

The money will be used to hire an outreach coordinator who over the course of the next two years will collaborate with New Hampshire multicultural communities and faith-based entities to address civil legal needs among traditionally underserved populations.

