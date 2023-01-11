CONCORD — 603 Legal Aid recently received a $140,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to help further its mission of improving access to justice.
The money will be used to hire an outreach coordinator who over the course of the next two years will collaborate with New Hampshire multicultural communities and faith-based entities to address civil legal needs among traditionally underserved populations.
“This funding from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will have a tremendous impact on our ability to reach out to diverse populations in our state,” said 603 Legal Aid Executive Director Sonya Bellafant. “We’re excited to build upon the successes of our previous one-year outreach project and bring awareness of free and low-cost civil legal services to those who need it the most.”
In addition to traditional outreach work, staff will collaborate with community partners who can host legal clinics. Each clinic will commence with a presentation for all attendees on several areas of law, which may include federal tax law, criminal record annulment, uncontested divorce, child support, housing, wills, and guardianship. The presentation will be given by 603 Legal Aid staff or volunteers and will aim to teach attendees how to handle their cases pro se. Following the presentation, each attendee may consult one-on-one with a staff member or volunteer. These consults may lead to a referral to a private volunteer, pro bono attorney.
For information on the services provided by 603 Legal Aid visit 603legalaid.org or call (603) 224-3333
